or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Senile' Donald Trump Trolled for Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio During Press Conference: 'Idiot'

Photo of Donald Trump and Marco Rubio
Source: Diario AS/YouTube

President Donald Trump was trolled by critics after he read a private note from Marco Rubio out loud during a press conference.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 10 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was blasted by fans for reading a note during a televised press conference that was supposed to be private.

During a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House on Friday, January 9, Trump, 79, was slyly slid a note from a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was seated right next to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Reads Private Note on TV by Accident

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump was passed a note by Marco Rubio during a televised press conference.
Source: Diario AS/YouTube

Donald Trump was passed a note by Marco Rubio during a televised press conference.

"Marco just gave me a note," Trump announced to the room, before he began to read the note out loud.

"Go back to Chevron," Trump read from Rubio's note, who immediately looked up at the president. "They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron."

Trump then hit Rubio's arm, who looked visibly uncomfortable, saying, "Go ahead, I'm going back to Chevron," as he placed the note back down. "Thank you, Marco."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Critics Reacted to Donald Trump's Note Flub

Photo of Critics shared their opinion about Donald Trump accidentally reading the note.
Source: MEGA

Critics shared their opinion about Donald Trump accidentally reading the note.

The mistake quickly went viral on social media, with users weighing in and sharing their opinions on the president's error.

"Clown show," one user wrote, while another added, "As my gran would say about him, 'If brains were dynamite, he wouldn’t have enough to blow the skin off a rice pudding.'"

"Senile dementia. Elder abuse, Trump doesn’t belong at that table," a third added.

A fourth wrote, "Bro Trump is better than every movie you can watch at the moment. No one can tell what happens next," while a fifth user said, "Every day I thank god Trump is a f--------- idiot."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Health Continues to Make Headlines

Photo of Donald Trump's health continues to make headlines.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health continues to make headlines.

Speculation about Trump's health has grown in recent months after he was spotted appearing to fall asleep during meetings, though he has continued to maintain that he is in "perfect" health.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social on January 2.

Donald Trump Has Been Spotted With Bruising

Photo of Donald Trump sparked questions when he was spotted with bruising on his hands.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked questions when he was spotted with bruising on his hands.

Constant bruising on the president's hands has also caused concern, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed was discoloration from constant handshaking.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the bruising occurs because Trump is taking a higher dose of aspirin than what his doctor recommended.

“I’m a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump told the outlet. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.