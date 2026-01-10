'Senile' Donald Trump Trolled for Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio During Press Conference: 'Idiot'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump was blasted by fans for reading a note during a televised press conference that was supposed to be private.
During a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House on Friday, January 9, Trump, 79, was slyly slid a note from a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was seated right next to him.
Donald Trump Reads Private Note on TV by Accident
"Marco just gave me a note," Trump announced to the room, before he began to read the note out loud.
"Go back to Chevron," Trump read from Rubio's note, who immediately looked up at the president. "They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron."
Trump then hit Rubio's arm, who looked visibly uncomfortable, saying, "Go ahead, I'm going back to Chevron," as he placed the note back down. "Thank you, Marco."
Critics Reacted to Donald Trump's Note Flub
The mistake quickly went viral on social media, with users weighing in and sharing their opinions on the president's error.
"Clown show," one user wrote, while another added, "As my gran would say about him, 'If brains were dynamite, he wouldn’t have enough to blow the skin off a rice pudding.'"
"Senile dementia. Elder abuse, Trump doesn’t belong at that table," a third added.
A fourth wrote, "Bro Trump is better than every movie you can watch at the moment. No one can tell what happens next," while a fifth user said, "Every day I thank god Trump is a f--------- idiot."
Trump's Health Continues to Make Headlines
Speculation about Trump's health has grown in recent months after he was spotted appearing to fall asleep during meetings, though he has continued to maintain that he is in "perfect" health.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social on January 2.
Donald Trump Has Been Spotted With Bruising
Constant bruising on the president's hands has also caused concern, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed was discoloration from constant handshaking.
However, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the bruising occurs because Trump is taking a higher dose of aspirin than what his doctor recommended.
“I’m a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump told the outlet. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"