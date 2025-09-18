or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Denies Knowing Peter Mandelson After He Was Fired as Britain's U.S. Ambassador for His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

photo of Donald Trump and Peter Mandelson
Source: mega

Donald Trump refused to admit he knows Peter Mandelson despite having him in the Oval Office in May.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump can’t seem to escape Jeffrey Epstein despite it being six years since the financier’s death.

At a press conference between Trump and the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his U.K. state visit, the president was questioned about his stance on the firing of Britain’s U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson after emails between him and Epstein were leaked by a news outlet.

“Do you have some sympathy with him, that he lost his job over historic links to Jeffrey Epstein?” the reporter asked Trump.

'I Don't Know Him'

photo of The president said he doesn't know Peter Mandelson despite hosting him at the White House in May
Source: mega

The president said he doesn't know Peter Mandelson despite hosting him at the White House in May.

The president responded by denying having known Mandelson despite hosting him in the Oval Office in May. “I don’t know him, actually,” Trump said. “I had heard that, and I think maybe the Prime Minister would be better speaking of that. That was a choice that he made, and, uh, I don’t know.”

He then diverted the question to Starmer, who fired Mandelson on September 11, one day after the emails were publicized. “What is your answer to that?” Trump asked Starmer.

“Some information came to light last week, which wasn’t available when he was appointed, and I made a decision about it,” Starmer replied.

Donald Trump Welcomes Peter Mandelson to the White House

photo of Peter Mandelson was with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in May
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson was with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in May.

During his visit to the White House in May, Mandelson was photographed with Trump after making a trade deal with the U.K., suggesting that the president does know who the former ambassador is.

To become a diplomat, one must submit diplomatic credentials to the sitting president, providing even more evidence that Trump knew Mandelson, who was appointed as ambassador in February — one month after the 79-year-old was inaugurated as the 47th president.

Donald Trump

Peter Mandelson Referred to Jeffrey Epstein as His 'Best Pal'

photo of Peter Mandelson referred to Jeffrey Epstein as his 'best pal'
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson referred to Jeffrey Epstein as his 'best pal.'

Before Mandelson’s emails with Epstein were leaked, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee publicly shared a book full of 50th birthday wishes for the convicted pedophile in which the former ambassador referred to Epstein as his “best pal” in a 10-page note.

Trump's message to his former friend was also uncovered, though he claimed the letter was fake.

Although Mandelson quickly expressed his regrets for having a personal relationship with Epstein in an interview with Harry Cole, his emails were leaked within days of his apology.

Peter Mandelson Talks About Little Saint James Island in Leaked Emails

photo of Peter Mandelson recounted trips to Jeffrey Epstein's island in the leaked emails
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson recounted trips to Jeffrey Epstein's island in the leaked emails.

Within the emails, Mandelson recounted trips to “the island,” referring to Epstein’s Little Saint James estate in the Virgin Islands.

In another email to Epstein, the former ambassador talked about the financier’s arrest in 2008 for soliciting prostitution with a minor. “I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain,” he wrote.

Epstein committed suicide while behind bars in 2019.

