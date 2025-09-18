Donald Trump Haunted by Jeffrey Epstein Ties During U.K. State Visit, Claims Biographer

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump joined the royal family for his state visit on Wednesday, September 17. While Trump’s accommodations were highly anticipated by the president, who was invited by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for his first state visit, his second invitation came with some roadblocks. According to Michael Wolff, Trump’s four-time biographer, the president felt overshadowed by his former acquaintanceship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who also had ties to members of the royal family.

Firing of Britain's U.S. Ambassador Overshadows Donald Trump's State Visit

Source: mega Peter Mandelson was fired after emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein were leaked.

On September 11, less than one week before Trump’s trip to Windsor Castle, Britain’s U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson was abruptly fired by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after emails between Mandelson and Epstein were leaked by Bloomberg. Within the emails, Mandelson, who has a solid reputation with Trump, told Epstein to “fight for early release” in the days before he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution with a minor. In a new episode of “Inside Trump’s Head,” Wolff explained how the firing of Mandelson negatively affected Trump’s state visit, implying that unexpectedly letting the former ambassador go from his post was like placing a ticking time bomb in the room for the U.S. president.

Donald Trump Has Difficulty 'Escaping the Jeffrey Epstein Story'

Source: mega Michael Wolff suggested Donald Trump would have wanted the ambassador to be fired after his state visit.

“Trump, who has had enormous difficulties principally escaping the Jeffrey Epstein story, was looking for this trip and his appearances with the royal family and this white tie dinner that the king is throwing for him to overshadow his problems,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “The difficulty he has run into is that last week the prime minister fired the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson.”

'This Is Just Going to Remind People of Epstein'

Source: mega Protestors displayed banners with photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein ahead of the state visit.

Wolff continued, “So Peter Mandelson got hoisted on that, and he was fired, plunging Donald Trump into something of a rage with Keir Starmer. Because Trump went around saying to aides, you know, ‘Why couldn’t they wait until after the trip? This is just going to remind people of Epstein and then Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.” Before Trump arrived in the U.K., protestors took aim at his ties with Epstein by displaying large banners and photos of them together during their years-long friendship. A van with images of the president and financier also drove around Windsor, reminding those in the area of what they believe Trump is capable of.

Donald Trump's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: house oversight committee Donald Trump seems to be unable to escape proof of his ties to the late financier.