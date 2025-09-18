Donald Trump Haunted by Jeffrey Epstein Ties During U.K. State Visit, Claims Biographer
President Donald Trump joined the royal family for his state visit on Wednesday, September 17. While Trump’s accommodations were highly anticipated by the president, who was invited by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for his first state visit, his second invitation came with some roadblocks.
According to Michael Wolff, Trump’s four-time biographer, the president felt overshadowed by his former acquaintanceship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who also had ties to members of the royal family.
Firing of Britain's U.S. Ambassador Overshadows Donald Trump's State Visit
On September 11, less than one week before Trump’s trip to Windsor Castle, Britain’s U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson was abruptly fired by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after emails between Mandelson and Epstein were leaked by Bloomberg.
Within the emails, Mandelson, who has a solid reputation with Trump, told Epstein to “fight for early release” in the days before he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution with a minor.
In a new episode of “Inside Trump’s Head,” Wolff explained how the firing of Mandelson negatively affected Trump’s state visit, implying that unexpectedly letting the former ambassador go from his post was like placing a ticking time bomb in the room for the U.S. president.
Donald Trump Has Difficulty 'Escaping the Jeffrey Epstein Story'
“Trump, who has had enormous difficulties principally escaping the Jeffrey Epstein story, was looking for this trip and his appearances with the royal family and this white tie dinner that the king is throwing for him to overshadow his problems,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “The difficulty he has run into is that last week the prime minister fired the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson.”
'This Is Just Going to Remind People of Epstein'
Wolff continued, “So Peter Mandelson got hoisted on that, and he was fired, plunging Donald Trump into something of a rage with Keir Starmer. Because Trump went around saying to aides, you know, ‘Why couldn’t they wait until after the trip? This is just going to remind people of Epstein and then Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.”
Before Trump arrived in the U.K., protestors took aim at his ties with Epstein by displaying large banners and photos of them together during their years-long friendship. A van with images of the president and financier also drove around Windsor, reminding those in the area of what they believe Trump is capable of.
Donald Trump's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Despite Trump’s attempts to table proof of having a relationship with the s-- trafficker before his 2019 suicide, the president continues to face mounting evidence of their friendship, including birthday cards, personal drawings, emails with his name and recollections from women who say they were introduced to Trump by Epstein.