'Very Very Stupid' Donald Trump Mocked for Having a 'Nonsensical Response' to How He'll Make Childcare Affordable: Watch

"I look forward to having no deficients in a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country because I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers I'm talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just told you about. We're going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as childcare is talking about being expensive, it's relatively speaking, not very speaking compared to the kinds of numbers we're taking in. We're going to make this into an incredibly country that can afford to take care of these people and then we will worry about the rest of the world. Let's help other people, but we're going to take care of our country first. This is about America first, it's about make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now we're a failing nation," he continued.