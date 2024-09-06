'Very Very Stupid' Donald Trump Mocked for Having a 'Nonsensical Response' to How He'll Make Childcare Affordable: Watch
Donald Trump went in circles and rambled when he was asked about childcare during an event in New York City on Thursday, September 5.
"If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make childcare affordable, and if so, what specific piece of legislation will you advance?" the ex-president, 78, was asked.
"I would do that, and we're sitting down. I was somebody — we had Senator Marco Rubio and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. It's a very important issue. I think when you talk about the kind of numbers I'm talking about, because the childcare is childcare. There is something — you have to have it. In this country, you have to have it, but when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels, they are not used to but they will get used to it very quickly. It's not going to stop them from doing business with us but they will have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers we're talking about, including childcare," he began as he seemed to not have a straight answer.
"I look forward to having no deficients in a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country because I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers I'm talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just told you about. We're going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as childcare is talking about being expensive, it's relatively speaking, not very speaking compared to the kinds of numbers we're taking in. We're going to make this into an incredibly country that can afford to take care of these people and then we will worry about the rest of the world. Let's help other people, but we're going to take care of our country first. This is about America first, it's about make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now we're a failing nation," he continued.
Trump was immediately mocked, as no one understood what he was really trying to say.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump is very very stupid," while another said, "How could anyone hear this and think that’s the person I want for president?"
A third person added, "This definitely needs to be a debate question."
A fourth simply stated, "Trump is asked how he’ll make childcare affordable. His rambling, nonsensical response is embarrassing. And ultimately Trump does kind of arrive at an answer to the question. It’s tariffs. This isn’t conservative. Or common sense."