Donald Trump Claims He Didn't Have Time to Sort Through All His Boxes Before Leaving the White House: 'I've Have a Very Busy Life'
Hours after his arraignment in Miami, Fla., on 37 counts over keeping classified documents after leaving the White House, Donald Trump spoke out about why there were so many boxes in his Mar-a-Lago home, some of which contained government documents.
“Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes,” Trump, 77, said in a speech at Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday, June 13.
"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures. The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more," he continued.
The former president then said he “hadn’t had a chance to go through all the boxes” because “it’s a long, tedious job. Takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life. I’ve had a very busy life.”
As OK! previously reported, the businessman has made headlines for keeping onto materials after leaving Washington, D.C.
Prior to being arrested, he maintained his innocence and lashed out online.
“This is the Thug, overturned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to H***!”