Levin believes this is all happening to the politician to prevent him from taking over the White House again and slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe against Trump.

"I don’t want to hear from the legal analysts, the technicalities about false statements and obstruction. This should never have been a criminal case! Willful retention of documents! Well, what’s the un-willful retention of documents mean? They’re throwing all these process crimes and all these crimes that grow out of the criminal investigation against Trump!" he fumed.

"What did he do with the documents? Did he sell them to the enemy? No! That’s why we have an Espionage Act, not to trip up a president. What did he do?! Did he burn them all?! No! The government has all the documents back! So there is no violation of the Presidential Records Act at this point! But they throw the book at him?!" he added.