'If the Department of Justice Gets Its Way, He Will Die in Federal Prison': Fox News Host Has on-Air Meltdown Over Trump Indictment
Fox News host Mark Levin screamed and shouted after news broke that former President Donald Trump was indicted on seven counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe.
“President Trump is 76 years old,” Levin began on Hannity before going ballistic in a seven-minute monologue. “If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison. Just by one of these counts – conspiracy to obstruct justice, which has a 20-year maximum sentence. This is a disgusting, disgusting mark on American history, for the future to come by these bandits in the White House, by the Democrat party. They don’t play fair anymore.”
“They want to take control of the country,” he continued. “They want one-party rule. And they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want. Merrick Garland is a mob lawyer. That’s what he is. Jack Reed [sic] rogue, Soviet-style prosecutor. This is a documents case! Is this some kind of a sick joke on the American people?!"
Levin believes this is all happening to the politician to prevent him from taking over the White House again and slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe against Trump.
"I don’t want to hear from the legal analysts, the technicalities about false statements and obstruction. This should never have been a criminal case! Willful retention of documents! Well, what’s the un-willful retention of documents mean? They’re throwing all these process crimes and all these crimes that grow out of the criminal investigation against Trump!" he fumed.
"What did he do with the documents? Did he sell them to the enemy? No! That’s why we have an Espionage Act, not to trip up a president. What did he do?! Did he burn them all?! No! The government has all the documents back! So there is no violation of the Presidential Records Act at this point! But they throw the book at him?!" he added.
- Could Trump Criminal Indictment End in Exchange for Deal to Drop Out of Presidential Race?
- Down With Donald Trump: Mike Pence Condemns Former President for January 6 Insurrection in Presidential Bid Speech
- Trump Indicted: The Donald Claims 'Corrupt Biden Administration' Told Him He'd Be Facing Charges Over Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents
“He made the decision to indict the former president and they made the decision to interfere in this election!” Levin concluded. “You wanna talk about an insurrection?! This! Is! An insurrection! And that’s exactly what’s going on here!
As OK! previously reported, Trump took classified documents from the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Trump has continued to deny he did anything wrong. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he stated, before declaring: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"