Donald Trump Placed Under Arrest After Being Indicted Over Classified Documents Scandal
Donald Trump has been taken into custody and placed under arrest after being indicted on 37 federal charges in relation to his classified documents scandal. He's expected to have his fingerprints taken, but it's unlikely that there will be a mug shot.
He previously said he plans to plead not guilty.
The arraignment is going down in a Miami, Fla., courthouse on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 13, with judge Jonathan Goodman overseeing the hearing.
The charges include obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information.
As OK! reported, an investigation revealed the ex-POTUS was hoarding boxes of White House documents in his Mar-a-Lago home (seen in photos), a discovery that goes against Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any information "respecting the national defense."
If convicted, Trump faces up to 20 years behind bars.
Prior to the arraignment, the father-of-five denied any wrongdoing despite being caught on tape talking about the secret papers. He also shared his thoughts on the situation after the indictment was announced last week.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election, I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" he declared on Truth Social.
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he added. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
This is the second indictment Trump has faced this year, as he was also charged with 34 felony counts after falsifying business documents in relation to the hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels. He plead not guilty.
In light of his ongoing drama, the former commander-in-chief announced he was hiring a new legal team.
"For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later," he shared in another social media post. "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before."
"We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days," he said. "When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!"