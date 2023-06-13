Donald Trump Placed Under Arrest After Being Indicted Over Classified Documents Scandal

Donald Trump has been taken into custody and placed under arrest after being indicted on 37 federal charges in relation to his classified documents scandal. He's expected to have his fingerprints taken, but it's unlikely that there will be a mug shot.

He previously said he plans to plead not guilty.

The arraignment is going down in a Miami, Fla., courthouse on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 13, with judge Jonathan Goodman overseeing the hearing.

The charges include obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information.