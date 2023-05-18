'Grave Political Moment' for Donald Trump IMMINENT

The outlet reported that the National Archives plans to hand 16 documents over to the special counsel to show Trump knew the right procedure when handling the private material. This could be important, as it would reveal whether or not Trump had criminal intent, and therefore, could build a case against him.

If there's evidence Trump knew he couldn't take the documents from the White House, his defense about storing them at Mar-a-Lago after his presidency becomes "difficult," the outlet noted.

“The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records," acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to Trump in a letter obtained by CNN.