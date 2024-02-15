Donald Trump 'Didn't Like' Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump 'for Many Years,' Michael Cohen Claims: 'They All Made Fun of Her Looks'
Though Donald Trump recently boasted about daughter-in-law Lara Trump — and even said he wants her to become the co-chair of the Republican National Committee — but he apparently wasn't a fan of her when he first met her, according to former Trump personal attorney and longtime fixer Michael Cohen.
“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years,” Michael claimed on the latest episode of the MeidasTouch Network’s “Political Beatdown” podcast. “He didn’t want Eric to even marry her. He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry.”
Michael also claimed Lara, 41, didn't win over Eric's siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump at first.
“Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka,” he claimed. “They all made fun of her looks. They just didn’t like her at all.”
But when Donald, 77, saw Lara gushing about him on TV, he decided to give her a shot. “And then he realized, ‘Oh my God, that’s my daughter-in-law. That’s Lara Trump.’ And from that moment on, as he called it, it was a lovefest,” Michael said. “He couldn’t stand her until she started kissing his a--. Well, what do you do when somebody’s kissing your a--? Make them the co-chair of the RNC.”
- 'Looks Like Ivanka Has Been Replaced': Lara Trump Trolled After Donald Trump Endorses 'Very Talented' Daughter-in-Law to Lead RNC
- 'Trumpers Are So Stupid': Lara Trump Trolled for Promoting Misspelled Website
- 'Desperate': Lara Trump Faces Backlash for Bragging About People Allegedly Paying for Her Meals
As OK! previously reported, Donald seems to trust Lara as he wants to work with her.
"My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has agreed to run as the RNC Co-Chair," Donald said in a statement on Monday, February 12. "Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People immediately had thoughts about Lara's potential new position.
One person pointed out how Donald is focusing on Lara now since his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is no longer involved in her father's campaign. "In case you missed it, Donald Trump has now called for his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump to be the Co-Chair of the Republican Party. Looks like Ivanka has been replaced," they wrote, while another added: "Lara Trump’s job will be to grab all the money for Donald from the RNC. It’s just another mobster take-over."
A third person stated, "It looks like Donald Trump has made his recommendation for the new co-chair of the RNC, his own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. This crazy wannabe dictator is trying to turn the US into his own personal fiefdom," while a fourth exclaimed, "SO ENTIRE TRUMP FAMILY IS GOING TO RUN THE COUNTRY INTO THE GROUND?"