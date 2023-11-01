Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Dressing Up as 'MAGA Barbie' for Halloween as Eric and Donald Jr. Prepare to Testify in Fraud Suit
In a show of support for her father-in-law, Lara Trump dressed up as 'MAGA Barbie' for Halloween.
The former television producer, who is married to ex-prez Donald Trump's son Eric, shared a photo and video of her costume on Instagram on Tuesday, October 31.
The 41-year-old donned a hot pink bodysuit, a MAGA hat, white socks and trainers to complete her ensemble. She was also joined by her two children, who dressed up as characters from the popular game Mario Kart. Even the family's three dogs got in on the Halloween fun.
However, Lara's husband, Eric, was notably not present. She acknowledged his absence in the caption of her Instagram post, indicating he'd been unable to join in the festivities.
While Lara's Halloween post received support from many of her uncle's supporters who commented on her Instagram, some took the opportunity to criticize her and her family's actions.
One commenter wrote, "The Trump family has a fantasy perception of themselves." Another joked, "Well, well, well, look who isn't boycotting 'woke' Barbie after all!"
A third shared, "Bravo, wearing a MAGA Barbie hat made in China with money from the 'Save the Election' campaign."
This Halloween celebration comes at a critical time for the Trump family, as members are being called to the witness stand in a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit targets former President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as the Trump Organization.
Following his election as president in 2017, Donald passed day-to-day control of his business to his two sons. Now, they are scheduled to testify in the New York civil fraud case, which could pose a serious threat to the future of Trump Organization.
The lawsuit accuses the ex-prez and the other defendants of fraudulently inflating the value of their properties to secure favorable insurance and loan deals. However, the 77-year-old and his children have consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case.
As the trial progresses into its second month, Don Jr. is expected to testify on Wednesday, November 1, followed by Eric on Thursday. Both men hold executive vice president positions at the Trump Organization and are defendants in the lawsuit brought by James.
While the eldest Trump son oversees the company's real estate growth, Eric is responsible for overseeing the operations.