This Halloween celebration comes at a critical time for the Trump family, as members are being called to the witness stand in a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit targets former President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as the Trump Organization.

Following his election as president in 2017, Donald passed day-to-day control of his business to his two sons. Now, they are scheduled to testify in the New York civil fraud case, which could pose a serious threat to the future of Trump Organization.

