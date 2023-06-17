Tiffany Trump 'Swooping' in to Help Daddy Donald Trump With His Campaign, Source Claims
Move over, Ivanka Trump!
Now that the businesswoman is officially stepping back from the political world, it looks like Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, may be willing to help out on his campaign.
“This is a major move that hasn’t gone unnoticed,” a source said. “Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House — but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office."
“Ivanka has never lived a day when she didn’t feel she was the sun and the moon to her father,” another source added. “To see Tiffany swoop in with Donald’s blessing is a hit to Ivanka’s ego. Ivanka feels when the dust settles from her father’s legal woes — and if he wins the 2024 presidential election — she will go back to being his right-hand gal. She feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her.”
Tiffany, who graduated law school from Georgetown University in 2020 and married billionaire business heir Michael Boulos in November, "never felt a true part of the family — she could tell her father considered his three children by Ivana his true family and legacy,” the source noted. “But when Ivanka decided to head to the sidelines this presidential run, Tiffany saw a chance to jump in. Now, for the first time in her life, she’s feeling needed, wanted and truly loved by her father.”
- Tiffany Trump Trying To Take Sister Ivanka's Role As Daddy Donald's Favorite Daughter After Eldest Removes Self From Politics, Spills Source
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks Backlash After Donning Bizarre Dress To Tiffany Trump's Wedding
Ivanka, 41, has always "underestimated" Tiffany, according to the source. "She didn’t think Tiffany had it in her to emerge from the shadows and grab the spotlight in their father’s life. She tells Donald that Tiffany doesn’t have the savvy and guile to be a trusted advisor to him. But for the first time her father turns a deaf ear to her — he sees her as a deserter.”
After Donald, 77, announced he was planning to run for president of the U.S. again, Ivanka revealed her stance on the matter.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments," she shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Globe spoke to the insiders.