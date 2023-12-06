Donald Trump Vows to Only Be a 'Dictator' on 'Day 1' If He Becomes President Again

This is hardly the first time Trump has been compared to a ruler who has total power over a country.

As OK! previously reported, Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump and is also running for president, pointed out the businessman's frightening behavior.

"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said in the chat, which aired on Sunday, December 3.