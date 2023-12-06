Donald Trump Vows to Only Be a 'Dictator' on 'Day 1' If He Becomes President Again
Donald Trump made a scary promise while speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity during a recent town hall, which aired on Tuesday, December 5.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” the TV personality asked the former president, to which he replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
Hannity then pressed Trump, 77, for more answers.
“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," he replied, but Hannity pointed out: "That's not retribution."
Trump then chimed in, adding, “We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?”
Hannity responded, “That sounds to me like you’re going back to the policies when you were president.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has been compared to a ruler who has total power over a country.
As OK! previously reported, Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump and is also running for president, pointed out the businessman's frightening behavior.
"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said in the chat, which aired on Sunday, December 3.
In a different interview, Christie was asked whether it would be a "death sentence" in the primary to call out Trump.
“No, the death sentence is to let Trump be our nominee," Christie replied.
“If Trump is our nominee, we will not only lose the presidency again, but we will lose both houses of Congress, and we will lose races up and down the ticket,” Christie added. “And this isn’t speculation. If you are unwilling to take him on now, if you eventually get on the stage with him, how are you willing to take him on or able to take him on with any credibility when you’ve said things, you know, ‘For some reason, chaos and drama follow him wherever he goes.’”