Donald Trump Dismisses Conspiracy Theories After Lindsey Graham's Death

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President Donald Trump is trying to quiet conspiracy theories surrounding the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican died July 11 at 71, shortly after returning from Ukraine, where he had been photographed meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Graham’s office said the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner’s office found in a preliminary examination that he died from aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” That did not stop speculation from spreading among some commentators, who questioned the timing of Graham’s trip and death.

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Conspiracies Take Hold

Source: MEGA Online speculation grew after the senator’s return from Ukraine.

“Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary either abroad or upon returning to the US?” Laura Loomer posted on X. She also called for an investigation and asked, “What do his staff mean by a `brief and sudden illness’? Poison?” Republican Sen. John Cornyn also said questions should be resolved through toxicology testing. “I saw the initial diagnosis of a dissected aorta — which is terrible, I mean, obviously, that could cause his death — but given where he was and the sorts of things he was advocating for, I think we just ought to resolve all those questions by seeing what the toxicology reports show,” Cornyn told reporters. Asked if he was concerned Graham might have been poisoned, Cornyn said, “I’m just saying he needs a toxicology test to rule out any foul play.”

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Donald Trump Weighs In

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he believed Lindsey Graham died from a heart-related condition.

Trump addressed the speculation during a phone interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports after the host raised the possibility of Russian involvement. “Well, I think we do,” Trump said when asked if the public knew the full story. Trump noted that Graham’s father also died from heart complications. “I’d love to say yes, but I think he had some problems,” Trump said of the conspiracy theory. “His father died just about at the same age.”

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Source: MEGA The president said he saw no evidence of foul play and the FBI is wasting their time investigating.

On July 14, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he knew conspiracy theories were circulating, particularly as FBI agents were seen at Graham’s residence, but did not see evidence of foul play. “I don’t see a lot of evil there,” Trump said. “I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.”

Why Sudden Death Sparks Speculation

Source: MEGA Dr. Carole Lieberman explained why sudden deaths often fuel conspiracy theories.