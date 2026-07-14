Politics Visibly Shaken Ted Cruz Chokes Up Over 'Very Close Friend' Lindsey Graham's Death: 'He Was One of a Kind' Source: MEGA Ted Cruz held back tears as he remembered his friend Lindsey Graham after the 'stunning' news of his sudden death. Lesley Abravanel July 14 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz became visibly emotional and choked up on Capitol Hill when speaking about the sudden death of his longtime friend and colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham. Cruz reflected on Graham's legacy and expressed disbelief that he would no longer see him on the Senate floor. Waking up to the news was "just stunning," Cruz noted, visibly fighting to keep his composure while reflecting on the loss of his colleague. In a TMZ interview on Capitol Hill, the usually combative senator looked shaken, describing Graham as a "very close friend" and "one of a kind.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz was visibly emotional while grieving Lindsey Graham.

The widely reviled Texas Republican expressed disbelief about returning to the chamber, stating, "I find it very hard to believe that I'm not going to see him on the floor in a few minutes.” Cruz also lashed out at online critics who celebrated Graham's passing, delivering a passionate defense of his late colleague, though he never publicly condemned President Donald Trump for celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller. (When Mueller passed, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was glad Mueller was dead because he could "no longer hurt innocent people.")

Article continues below advertisement

Ted Cruz Shamed Jimmy Kimmel

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz condemned Jimmy Kimmel for poking fun of older politicians.

Cruz separately took aim at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for mocking older, infirm politicians with AI parodies, stating that the country already has "too much of that.” In October 2025, Cruz posted a racist montage on X depicting his Senate Democratic colleagues wearing superimposed AI-generated sombreros and cartoon mustaches to criticize them for voting against a government funding bill. Before his televised interview, Cruz released an official statement on X praising Graham's extensive career in public service.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ted Cruz Honors 'Patriot' Lindsey Graham

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz honored the late politician on social media as well.

"Lindsey was a fearless patriot, a devoted public servant, and one of the fiercest advocates for America's national security," Cruz said on X. "He loved this country deeply, and he dedicated his life to defending it. For years, I had the privilege of serving alongside Lindsey in the Senate. We fought shoulder to shoulder for conservative judges, stood together with our allies, and never wavered in confronting America's adversaries. Heidi's and my prayers are with his family, his devoted staff, and the people of South Carolina. His friendship, his sparkling humor, and his unwavering commitment to our nation will be deeply missed. May God grant him eternal rest."

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz called Lindsey Graham 'a very close friend.'