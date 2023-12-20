Donald Trump Ripped Apart for His Awful Odor by CNN Commentator: 'Wear a Mask If You Can!'
Smelly Donald Trump reporting for duty?
According to CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger, the former president, 77, is tough to be around not only because of his crazy remarks — but also because of his stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
Of course, people went crazy over the remarks. One person wrote, "He looks like he would smell of moth balls and body odor," while another joked, "I've heard from a reliable source, that Trump smells of soiled diapers, Axe Body Spray and hotdog burps."
"I strongly feel like I could have gone without this information," a third stated, while a fourth user added: "Just another reason to be disgusted by him."
However, some Trump fans defended the politician. "What are you, twelve?" one person asked, while another said, "You are smelling like FEAR Adam. President Trump smells just like Winning to me. That is a fact."
A third person said, "Dear Lord, Do you have something else you could be doing? Yes, we get you don’t like the guy but it obviously consumes your mind 24/7. I don’t know if you are getting paid, trying to get paid, or maybe you have a podcast?"
This is hardly the first time someone has brought up Trump's smell. As OK! previously reported, Kathy Griffin made it clear she didn't want to be around the businessman for several reasons when appearing on The Apprentice.
"Oh, God, I was never contestant," she wrote in a tweet on Thursday, May 4. "However, I did participate in two challenges. One I did because of my dear departed, beloved Joan Rivers. The other one I did because Trump paid me a bunch of money to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge. Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad."
Griffin has been critical of Trump from the jump. In November 2021, she spoke out about Trump's tactics while out on the campaign trail.
"I saw him as an over-the-top, fame-hungry, harmless blowhard," she told The Wrap. "The premise of The Apprentice is antithetical to what actually makes a good business. Trump advised the contestants to be as divisive among themselves as possible. That's not how you run an administration. I'm not a historian. I'm not Michael Beschloss — but I know that!"