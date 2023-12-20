Donald Trump Ripped Apart for His Awful Odor by CNN Commentator: 'Wear a Mask If You Can!'

Smelly Donald Trump reporting for duty?

According to CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger, the former president, 77, is tough to be around not only because of his crazy remarks — but also because of his stench.

"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."