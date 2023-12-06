Jimmy Kimmel Jokes 'the Only Women Who Hate Donald Trump This Much Were Married to Him' After Liz Cheney's Book Release
Jimmy Kimmel made some hilarious jokes about Donald Trump's previous lovers — the same week Liz Cheney's book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, was released on December 5.
“The warning is that another four years of Trump will lead to another four years of annoying books about Trump," the comedian, 56, said on the Tuesday, December 5, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The book touches upon Trump's attempt to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021, and other details about the former president.
“Usually the only women who hate him this much were married to him," Kimmel joked.
“She says her fellow Republicans in the House referred to Trump, regularly, as ‘Orange Jesus,’ or OJ for short,” Kimmel added. “And I guess she has an audience because Oath and Honor is the number one best seller on Amazon. It’s narrowly edging out, and I did not make this up, the No. 2 best seller on Amazon right now — Snoop Dogg’s cookbook from 2018. How is that possible? The busiest shopping week of the year, a five-year-old book about tater tots is number two? How stoned are these people?”
Kimmel then pointed out how Cheney didn't hold back in her scathing memoir.
“Liz Cheney takes aim at a number of her fellow Republicans, including the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Who, you know, Mike Johnson worked very hard behind the scenes to facilitate Trump’s claims that the election was rigged. And he’s still at it," he said.
The TV personality said Johnson is now heavily editing footage from the January 6 attacks “as part of an ongoing effort now to pretend the insurrection was no big deal. Johnson announced they would be releasing thousands of hours of footage of the friendly neighborhood riot on the Capitol."
“Maybe the American people will say ‘oh, now I get it, Mike Pence should have been hung,’ Kimmel joked.
“We want transparency. So, we’re going to blur out all the faces of the people.. who were there. These people weren’t trying to hurt anybody. Ted Cruz was only hiding in a supply closet because he loves the smell of a mop. The last thing we want to do is send the message that Americans can’t try to overthrow their government anymore. We have to protect them from the law enforcement we work so hard to pretend to support,” Kimmel added.
As OK! previously reported, Cheney claimed Trump, 77, was depressed and not eating after he lost the 2020 election.
However, the former president fired back.
"Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven [sic] McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, 'the former president was depressed and not eating.' That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much," the politician clarified on Monday, December 4, via Truth Social. "But that’s not why Keven [sic] McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together — Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee."