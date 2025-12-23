'It's a Terrible Thing': Donald Trump Says He Doesn't 'Like' the Pictures of 'Nice' Bill Clinton With Dead Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein From Latest File Dump

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn’t thrilled about the resurfacing photos of Bill Clinton tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Following the Department of Justice’s release of its first batch of Epstein-related documents, several controversial images quickly began circulating online. The newly unsealed materials included photos, videos and investigative records connected to the late convicted s-- offender. Among them were images appearing to show Clinton lounging in a pool while half-naked alongside Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized the photos involving Bill Clinton.

Another photo showed the former president lying on his back with his hands behind his head, seemingly in a hot tub, while a blurred woman appeared in the background. When asked about the images on Monday, December 22, Trump made it clear he wasn’t a fan. “No, I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told reporters.

Donald Trump on photos of Bill Clinton being in the Epstein files:



Source: @PopBase/X

Despite the controversy, Trump emphasized that he’s always had a cordial relationship with the former Democratic president. “I like Bill Clinton,” Trump said. “I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me … I hate to see photos come out of him but this is what the Democrats – mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans – are asking for, so they’re giving their photos of me too.”

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ The images were part of newly unsealed Epstein documents.

Trump went on to suggest Clinton would ultimately weather the storm. “I think Bill Clinton’s a big boy, he can handle it, but you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others,” the president said.

Source: @ProudSocialist/X

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Donald Trump said he 'doesn’t like' seeing photos of people being exposed.

Trump added that a “lot of people are very angry that pictures are being released of other people that really had nothing to do with Epstein. But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody.”

Meanwhile, Clinton’s camp pushed back hard against the renewed scrutiny. A spokesperson for the former president stressed that the photos being circulated are decades old and misleading. “They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be,” Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña wrote on social media.

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Bill Clinton’s spokesperson defended the former president.

Ureña went on to draw a clear distinction between those who distanced themselves from Epstein early on versus those who did not. “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially Maga, expects answers, not scapegoats,” he explained.

Later that day, Ureña posted another pointed message, suggesting the Justice Department may be shielding unnamed parties. “What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” he added, seemingly clapping back at Trump. “We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”