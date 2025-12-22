Bill Clinton Demands All Jeffrey Epstein Files Relating to Himself Be Released as He Believes Redactions Are 'Protecting Someone'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton issued a formal statement to demand that the Department of Justice release every piece of evidence included in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña said on Monday, December 22.
Bill Clinton Demands All Jeffrey Epstein Files Be Released
"This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)," the message continued.
'Someone or Something Is Being Protected'
"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves," Ureña explained. "However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."
While Clinton has been seen in several images with Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, he insisted he was never involved with the late s-- offender's crimes.
- Donald Trump Orders FBI to 'Investigate' Bill Clinton's 'Relationship' With Jeffrey Epstein Amid Email 'Hoax': 'Stay Tuned!'
- Donald Trump Orders Attorney General Pam Bondi to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts After 'Ridiculous' Backlash
- President Donald Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files After Calling the Case a 'Hoax'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ureña also spoke out after the files dropped on Friday, December 19, noting the investigation is "not about Bill Clinton."
"They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton," Ureña said. "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."
Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton's Fallout
Epstein and the former POTUS were friends in the '90s, but their communication stopped in 2003.
In 2005, Epstein was investigated for child sexual abuse, and he spent a year in prison on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.
In 2019, he committed suicide while behind bars as he awaited his s-- trafficking trial.
Their fallout was mentioned in a email of Epstein's that was exposed by the House Oversight Committee.
"My memory is a friend killer — I stopped talking to Clinton when he swore, with whole hearted conviction, that he had done something. He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before," he wrote to someone in 2016.