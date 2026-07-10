or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Drools Over Nicki Minaj, Calls Her a 'Woman That's Respected by Everybody': 'A Great Friend of Common Sense'

Composite photo of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj during a White House event.

Profile Image

July 10 2026, Published 6:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump gave Nicki Minaj another public spotlight at the White House.

During a Rose Garden luncheon on July 6, the president singled out the rapper in the crowd, calling her “so respected and so hot” while praising her political support.

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said while introducing Minaj. “She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj.”

Article continues below advertisement

A White House Barbie Moment

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nicki Minaj shared photos from her Oval Office visit on Instagram.
Source: @onikimaraj/INSTAGRAM

Nicki Minaj shared photos from her Oval Office visit on Instagram.

Minaj, 43, documented the visit on social media. In one clip, she posed near Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” including beside the autopen image he installed in place of President Joe Biden’s portrait.

She also posted a photo of herself standing with Trump in the Oval Office.

“Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump called the rapper one of his strongest celebrity supporters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the rapper one of his strongest celebrity supporters.

The Rose Garden appearance was not Minaj’s first high-profile Trump moment. In January, she appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where Trump brought her onstage and called her the “Queen of Rap.”

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj told the crowd at that event. “The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Keeps Praising Minaj

Image of The president repeatedly praised and acknowledged Nicki Minaj at public events.
Source: MEGA

The president repeatedly praised and acknowledged Nicki Minaj at public events.

Trump has repeatedly complimented Minaj since she became a visible supporter during his second term.

During a Black History Month event weeks after her January White House appearance, Trump brought her up again.

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful,” he said.

At the Rose Garden luncheon, Trump later circled back to Minaj while talking about the Small Business Administration.

“They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any back in the world, probably, right?” he said.

Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Era

Image of The rapper continued embracing her outspoken support for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The rapper continued embracing her outspoken support for Donald Trump.

Minaj has praised Trump in several political settings. Last November, she thanked him while addressing the United Nations about religious violence in Nigeria, saying, “I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage.”

She later appeared with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s annual convention and said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president.”

Minaj has also supported Trump’s “Gold Card” immigration program and posted after receiving one, “Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.