Donald Trump Drools Over Nicki Minaj, Calls Her a 'Woman That's Respected by Everybody': 'A Great Friend of Common Sense'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump gave Nicki Minaj another public spotlight at the White House. During a Rose Garden luncheon on July 6, the president singled out the rapper in the crowd, calling her “so respected and so hot” while praising her political support. “We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said while introducing Minaj. “She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj.”

Article continues below advertisement

A White House Barbie Moment

Source: @onikimaraj/INSTAGRAM Nicki Minaj shared photos from her Oval Office visit on Instagram.

Minaj, 43, documented the visit on social media. In one clip, she posed near Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” including beside the autopen image he installed in place of President Joe Biden’s portrait. She also posted a photo of herself standing with Trump in the Oval Office. “Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the rapper one of his strongest celebrity supporters.

The Rose Garden appearance was not Minaj’s first high-profile Trump moment. In January, she appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where Trump brought her onstage and called her the “Queen of Rap.” “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj told the crowd at that event. “The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Keeps Praising Minaj

Source: MEGA The president repeatedly praised and acknowledged Nicki Minaj at public events.

Trump has repeatedly complimented Minaj since she became a visible supporter during his second term. During a Black History Month event weeks after her January White House appearance, Trump brought her up again. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful,” he said. At the Rose Garden luncheon, Trump later circled back to Minaj while talking about the Small Business Administration. “They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any back in the world, probably, right?” he said.

Nicki Minaj’s MAGA Era

Source: MEGA The rapper continued embracing her outspoken support for Donald Trump.