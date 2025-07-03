Donald Trump 'Dropped a Dime' on Elon Musk's Drug Use Before Their Feud Went Public: Expert

According to Wolff, Trump, whose feud with Musk ignited after the Tesla CEO left his government employment at the White House in May, told a friend during a personal phone call that he was responsible for the billionaire being accused of taking drugs in the publication’s article titled “On the Campaign Trail, Elon Musk Juggled Drugs and Family Drama.”

“‘Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times… on Elon’s drug taking,’” the author quoted the president during the podcast.

Wolff explained how the president would often make calls to people, where he’d ask them, “Do you think Elon is crazy?”