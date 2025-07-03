or
Donald Trump 'Dropped a Dime' on Elon Musk's Drug Use Before Their Feud Went Public: Expert

photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: mega

Could Donald Trump have been the whistleblower on Elon Musk's alleged excessive drug use?

By:

July 3 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Renowned political author Michael Wolff came forward on "The Daily Beast Podcast" on Wednesday, July 2, to talk about Donald Trump allegedly exposing Elon Musk for his overuse of drugs.

Musk was outed for his excessive drug use during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, including ketamine, psychedelic mushrooms, Adderall and ecstasy after The New York Times published a story in May 2025, where witnesses of Musk’s drug consumption spoke about what they saw.

Donald Trump Exposes Elon Musk's Drug Use

donald trump dropped dime on elon musks drug use
Source: mega

Michael Wolff claimed the president blew the whistle on Elon Musk's excessive drug use.

According to Wolff, Trump, whose feud with Musk ignited after the Tesla CEO left his government employment at the White House in May, told a friend during a personal phone call that he was responsible for the billionaire being accused of taking drugs in the publication’s article titled “On the Campaign Trail, Elon Musk Juggled Drugs and Family Drama.”

“‘Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times… on Elon’s drug taking,’” the author quoted the president during the podcast.

Wolff explained how the president would often make calls to people, where he’d ask them, “Do you think Elon is crazy?”

Donald Trump Says Elon Musk 'Takes Drugs All the Time'

donald trump dropped dime on elon musks drug use feud erupts
Source: mega

Michael Wolff claimed the president told 'The New York Times' that Elon Musk 'takes drugs all the time.'

The author continued to explain the president’s involvement in exposing Musk: “In one of these phone calls — many of them — he was on about, you know, how many drugs he takes.”

Citing a direct quote from Trump during one of his phone conversations, Wolff elaborated, “‘He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don’t you? You know, The New York Times wrote about it. They said, he takes drugs.’”

Before Trump allegedly tried to drag Musk in the media, the X owner had already been open about using ketamine.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Elon Musk Admits He Took 'a Small Amount of Ketamine'

donald trump elon musk uses drugs
Source: mega

Elon Musk admitted in a 2024 interview with Don Lemon that he has used ketamine in the past.

In a March 2024 interview with Don Lemon, Musk revealed he took “a small amount of ketamine” once every two weeks as a prescribed treatment for negative moods.

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” the tech genius added.

Elon Musk Denies He Used Drugs During 2024 Presidential Campaign

donald trump says elon musk uses drugs
Source: mega

Elon Musk denied the allegations that he was under the influence of drugs during the president's 2024 campaign.

Despite Musk being forward about consuming drugs, the public allegations about taking several forms of drugs during Trump’s political campaign set him off, leading him to strongly deny the claim in an X post.

“To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their a‑‑ off. I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then,” he wrote.

