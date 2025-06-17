Elon Musk Bizarrely Posts Drug Test Results Amid Rumored Substance Abuse
Elon Musk shared alleged drug test results amid accusations he used ketamine, ecstasy, mushrooms and Adderall on Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign trail.
Musk took to social media platform X to post the results of a drug test collected via a urine specimen on June 11.
A Negative Test
Musk tested negative for every drug the test screened for, including ecstasy, cocaine, opiates, cannabinoids, amphetamines and barbiturates.
The Tesla CEO simply captioned the post: “lol.”
Grok, the conversational AI bot developed by Musk's company, summarized his post in the following way: “Looks like Elon dropped a lab report with a big fat negative’ across the board — clean as a whistle! My best guess, and I’m no doctor here, is that it’s either a cheeky way to shut down some wild rumors about his health or maybe a subtle jab at those who think he’s indulging in something stronger than rocket fuel. Given the timing, with all the SpaceX buzz lately, it could be him laughing off the naysayers. What do you think — any theories on your end @elonmusk, care to spill the tea?"
'A Compulsive Liar'
Regardless of Musk showing a clean screening, critics were quick to come for him, with one writing, “Nothing says ‘I have a drug problem’ like posting a ‘clean’ drug screening that nobody asked for.” Another person called him a “compulsive liar” and insisted the test results “could have been doctored in hundreds of different ways.”
Musk had some people in his corner, with one X member piping in to tell his “haters” to “STFU.”
“He did not even need to respond with this,” they continued. “ALL of you psycho fake journalists @WSJ @cnnbrk @maddow and nut cases alike won't shut up and move on from false rumors, he felt he must prove it.The amount of disrespect toward him is deafening. @USCongress_.”
- Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use Exposed: Donald Trump's Pal Abused Ketamine and Ecstasy While on the Campaign Trail
- Donald Trump Will Turn on Elon Musk and 'Ultimately Go After His Money,' President's Former Ally Predicts
- Elon Musk 'Regrets Some' of His Angry Posts About Donald Trump, Admits He Went 'Too Far' With Jeffrey Epstein Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Using Drugs on a 'Large Scale'
As OK! covered, a report in May alleged Musk used drugs on a “large scale” while campaigning for Trump.
They detailed he allegedly took so much ketamine that his bladder ended up damaged and was an avid user of ecstasy and magic mushrooms. Musk also allegedly carried a box around with him chock full of pills, including Adderall, according to a photo multiple media outlets stated they were privy to.
'I Wish Him Well'
Although Trump and Musk were once chummy, after he left his position at DOGE, Musk went on an online tirade, accusing the president of being in the Epstein files. While he ended up regretting some of what he posted, a media outlet noted Trump, who alleged called Musk an "addict" in private, was allegedly worried about Musk’s drug use and wondered if using them were to blame for Musk’s rant.
When questioned publicly about Musk’s drug use, Trump said he "hope[d]" he didn't take them, adding, “I wish him well.”