Musk took to social media platform X to post the results of a drug test collected via a urine specimen on June 11.

Grok, the conversational AI bot developed by Musk's company, summarized his post in the following way: “Looks like Elon dropped a lab report with a big fat negative’ across the board — clean as a whistle! My best guess, and I’m no doctor here, is that it’s either a cheeky way to shut down some wild rumors about his health or maybe a subtle jab at those who think he’s indulging in something stronger than rocket fuel. Given the timing, with all the SpaceX buzz lately, it could be him laughing off the naysayers. What do you think — any theories on your end @elonmusk , care to spill the tea?"

Regardless of Musk showing a clean screening, critics were quick to come for him, with one writing, “Nothing says ‘I have a drug problem’ like posting a ‘clean’ drug screening that nobody asked for.” Another person called him a “compulsive liar” and insisted the test results “could have been doctored in hundreds of different ways.”

Musk had some people in his corner, with one X member piping in to tell his “haters” to “STFU.”

“He did not even need to respond with this,” they continued. “ALL of you psycho fake journalists @WSJ @cnnbrk @maddow and nut cases alike won't shut up and move on from false rumors, he felt he must prove it.The amount of disrespect toward him is deafening. @USCongress_.”