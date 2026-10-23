Donald Trump Emerges With New Bruise on His Temple as He Faces Fresh Health Scrutiny From Critics on Midterm Campaign Trail
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked renewed concern about his health after being spotted with bruises while on the midterm campaign trail.
The injury was noticed when the POTUS, 80, spoke to reporters outside the White House on Friday, October 23, before traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., for a campaign rally.
Donald Trump Reportedly Had Bruise on Left Temple
Multiple publications reported that Trump was seen with bruising extending from the top of his left cheekbone to his brow, both at the White House and upon arriving in Florida.
He reportedly also had bruises on both hands, which were allegedly covered with beige makeup.
Donald Trump Shared Post About Being a 'Healthy Person' Hours Later
As questions about the president's health surfaced, Trump later appeared to subtly address the subject in a message shared via X.
"A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one (to get better)!" he wrote.
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The White House Blasted 'Baseless Conspiracy Theories' About Donald Trump
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle reacted to the headlines in a statement, blasting "baseless conspiracy theories" about Trump.
"President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people," Ingle continued. "The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."
The president has insisted he is in good health despite the persistent bruising he has been spotted with.
President Donald Trump Blamed Aspirin and Constant Handshaking
Earlier this year, he claimed the bruising was caused by taking a higher dose of aspirin than his doctors recommended, combined with frequent handshaking.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he told a publication on January 1. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
In May, Trump's lawyer Sean Barbabella said the president was in "excellent health" following his annual medical exam.
Trump had "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function" and was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," according to the medical professional.