or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Appears to 'Glitch' as He Makes Another Baffling Noise During Speech: Watch

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump made another weird noise on Thursday night.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump made a second baffling noise in as many days, raising alarming questions about his neurological health.

On October 22, Trump, 80, was stumping in Iowa when, in the middle of a sentence, he made an inscrutable sound completely unprompted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ATRUPAR / X

Trump interrupted his sentence with a noise that sounded like 'jaiit.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump was in the midst of complaining about the Senate.
Source: MEGA

Trump was in the midst of complaining about the Senate.

In the widely shared clip, Trump was in the midst of warning an Iowa crowd about a "communist" controlled Senate when he inexplicably said something that sound like "JAIT" and continued on as though nothing happened with a completely separate thought.

"If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIT — how about the gentleman from a place called Michigan, he's in the — jihadist," Trump said. "He's a jihadist!"

Trump seemed to have his train of thought interrupted by the noise and pivoted to promoting lies about Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Had a Very Similar Episode the Day Prior

Photo of Trump made a retching noise the day before.
Source: MEGA

Trump made a retching noise the day before.

Trump had a similar episode the day prior in South Carolina, when he again interrupted himself with a bizarre noise apropos of nothing.

Speaking to supporters in Clemson, Trump stated, "You know, here's the lieutenant governor, and you know, I'd say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor — EUGH — I took the governor and I put her over at the United Nations."

In both cases, the bizarres noises had no connection to what Trump was talking about. They stumbled out of his mouth and did not seem to be intentional.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Online Critics Speculate on Potential Neurological Conditions

Photo of Some critics think the outbursts are examples of VDB.
Source: MEGA

Some critics think the outbursts are examples of VDB.

The episodes, which have been called "glitches" by his critics, have raised questions about his neurological health.

Some have interpreted the spasmodic noises as symptoms of neurological deterioration, supporting theories that Trump is suffering from undisclosed dementia — though the president often brags about "acing" the multiple cognitive assessments he's taken.

Several users have theorized that the spasmodic noises are evidence of Vocally Disruptive Behavior, which is a dementia symptom. Science Direct said the condition is common in seniors with dementia. It lists "noise-making which appears purposeless and persistent" and "'chatterbox' noise-making" as examples of VDB.

Trump's Mental Health Symptoms Pile Up

Photo of Trump's mental health is a constant question.
Source: MEGA

Trump's mental health is constantly being questioned.

Trump's mental health has been a constant question throughout his second term, though the White House has denied the POTUS suffering from any neurological conditions.

Trump repeatedly dozes off in public appearances, repeats himself, mixes up names and has angry outbursts. His cognitive function has been screened multiple times, and Trump claims to have aced the tests.

The White House has not commented on the president's recent apparent vocal spasms.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.