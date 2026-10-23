Donald Trump Appears to 'Glitch' as He Makes Another Baffling Noise During Speech: Watch

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President Donald Trump made a second baffling noise in as many days, raising alarming questions about his neurological health. On October 22, Trump, 80, was stumping in Iowa when, in the middle of a sentence, he made an inscrutable sound completely unprompted.

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Trump: "If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIIIIIIT" pic.twitter.com/lLBZIceEwX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR / X Trump interrupted his sentence with a noise that sounded like 'jaiit.'

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Source: MEGA Trump was in the midst of complaining about the Senate.

In the widely shared clip, Trump was in the midst of warning an Iowa crowd about a "communist" controlled Senate when he inexplicably said something that sound like "JAIT" and continued on as though nothing happened with a completely separate thought. "If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIT — how about the gentleman from a place called Michigan, he's in the — jihadist," Trump said. "He's a jihadist!" Trump seemed to have his train of thought interrupted by the noise and pivoted to promoting lies about Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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Trump Had a Very Similar Episode the Day Prior

Source: MEGA Trump made a retching noise the day before.

Trump had a similar episode the day prior in South Carolina, when he again interrupted himself with a bizarre noise apropos of nothing. Speaking to supporters in Clemson, Trump stated, "You know, here's the lieutenant governor, and you know, I'd say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor — EUGH — I took the governor and I put her over at the United Nations." In both cases, the bizarres noises had no connection to what Trump was talking about. They stumbled out of his mouth and did not seem to be intentional.

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Online Critics Speculate on Potential Neurological Conditions

Source: MEGA Some critics think the outbursts are examples of VDB.

The episodes, which have been called "glitches" by his critics, have raised questions about his neurological health. Some have interpreted the spasmodic noises as symptoms of neurological deterioration, supporting theories that Trump is suffering from undisclosed dementia — though the president often brags about "acing" the multiple cognitive assessments he's taken. Several users have theorized that the spasmodic noises are evidence of Vocally Disruptive Behavior, which is a dementia symptom. Science Direct said the condition is common in seniors with dementia. It lists "noise-making which appears purposeless and persistent" and "'chatterbox' noise-making" as examples of VDB.

Trump's Mental Health Symptoms Pile Up

Source: MEGA Trump's mental health is constantly being questioned.