Donald Trump 'Acts Like a Grandpa Who Refuses to Wear a Hearing Aid' as Health Rumors Mount

Source: MEGA Donald Trump stopped dyeing his hair.

They added Trump "acts like a grandpa who refuses to wear a hearing aid" and regularly asks aides and staffers to raise their voices and turn up TV volumes to "deafening" heights. He is also said to have declared as he watched former president Jimmy Carter lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on his bank of TVs at his Mar-a-Lago compound: "That will be me in 10 years." Publicly, Trump has continued to bristle at speculation he is hiding health woes. He has insisted he is in "perfect health" and feels "the same as I did 40 years ago." Yet questions persist.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists that he is in perfect health.

A huge dark bruise on Trump's right hand – frequently photographed covered with makeup or a bandage – has fueled online speculation about the state of his physical health. Trump has said the mark is the result of frequent handshaking combined with his daily use of the maximum recommended dosage of aspirin. After images emerged showing swollen ankles, his doctors acknowledged he was suffering from "chronic venous insufficiency," a common circulatory condition. The president, who repeatedly labeled former rival Joe Biden "sleepy Joe" during the 2024 campaign, has also himself faced rumors he dozes at public events and is covering up creeping signs of dementia, which have included slurred speech and going off on bizarre tangents during rally speeches. In September, observers speculated after his face appeared droopy during a September 11 commemoration at the Pentagon. Shortly afterward, he underwent an MRI examination, though details of exactly why have not been revealed. It comes after health experts warned Trump's daily aspirin-taking habit could carry serious risks, from bleeding to bruising and potential irreversible and fatal harm. The Republican has declared he takes the "big" dose of the painkiller every day – thought to be four times the standard preventive dose now recommended in the U.K. and U.S., despite doctors warning it should be lowered.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has a huge bruise on his right hand.

Trump, set to turn 80 in June, discussed the regimen while addressing questions about his health following visible bruising on his hand and a diagnosis last year of chronic venous insufficiency. Trump said: "They'd rather have me take the smaller (aspirin dose.) They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart." He has also insisted the routine is non-negotiable, saying it "works for me" after three decades of use. Medical specialists said aspirin has clear benefits but warn higher doses, especially in older adults, increase the danger of internal bleeding and other potentially deadly complications including stomach ulcers. Professor Colin Berry, a cardiologist formerly with the British Heart Foundation, said the drug's impact must always be assessed on an individual basis. Berry said: "My overall message is only take an aspirin every day if you're directed to by your doctor. Never take a daily dose without being told by your doctor, who will check in regularly with regard to the dose. In the U.K. the standard daily dose is 75mg, whereas 325mg is a historical dose."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is set to turn 80 in June.