Donald Trump 'Acts Like a Grandpa Who Refuses to Wear a Hearing Aid' as Health Rumors Mount
Feb. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Vain Donald Trump has stopped dyeing his hair and, according to White House insiders, privately suggested he may be dead within a decade – in a striking departure for a president who has long projected invincibility.
OK! can reveal the 79-year-old U.S. president, now in his second term, is said to have allowed his infamous golden hair to turn white in what one senior aide described as "a huge concession to the reality of aging."
The shift comes amid renewed scrutiny of Trump's health and vigor, as questions swirl about his hearing, circulation and recent medical tests.
One senior political source said Trump is also losing his hearing and showing increasing signs he may secretly be suffering dementia and memory impairment.
They added Trump "acts like a grandpa who refuses to wear a hearing aid" and regularly asks aides and staffers to raise their voices and turn up TV volumes to "deafening" heights.
He is also said to have declared as he watched former president Jimmy Carter lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on his bank of TVs at his Mar-a-Lago compound: "That will be me in 10 years."
Publicly, Trump has continued to bristle at speculation he is hiding health woes. He has insisted he is in "perfect health" and feels "the same as I did 40 years ago."
Yet questions persist.
A huge dark bruise on Trump's right hand – frequently photographed covered with makeup or a bandage – has fueled online speculation about the state of his physical health.
Trump has said the mark is the result of frequent handshaking combined with his daily use of the maximum recommended dosage of aspirin.
After images emerged showing swollen ankles, his doctors acknowledged he was suffering from "chronic venous insufficiency," a common circulatory condition.
The president, who repeatedly labeled former rival Joe Biden "sleepy Joe" during the 2024 campaign, has also himself faced rumors he dozes at public events and is covering up creeping signs of dementia, which have included slurred speech and going off on bizarre tangents during rally speeches.
In September, observers speculated after his face appeared droopy during a September 11 commemoration at the Pentagon.
Shortly afterward, he underwent an MRI examination, though details of exactly why have not been revealed.
It comes after health experts warned Trump's daily aspirin-taking habit could carry serious risks, from bleeding to bruising and potential irreversible and fatal harm.
The Republican has declared he takes the "big" dose of the painkiller every day – thought to be four times the standard preventive dose now recommended in the U.K. and U.S., despite doctors warning it should be lowered.
Trump, set to turn 80 in June, discussed the regimen while addressing questions about his health following visible bruising on his hand and a diagnosis last year of chronic venous insufficiency.
Trump said: "They'd rather have me take the smaller (aspirin dose.) They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart."
He has also insisted the routine is non-negotiable, saying it "works for me" after three decades of use.
Medical specialists said aspirin has clear benefits but warn higher doses, especially in older adults, increase the danger of internal bleeding and other potentially deadly complications including stomach ulcers.
Professor Colin Berry, a cardiologist formerly with the British Heart Foundation, said the drug's impact must always be assessed on an individual basis.
Berry said: "My overall message is only take an aspirin every day if you're directed to by your doctor. Never take a daily dose without being told by your doctor, who will check in regularly with regard to the dose. In the U.K. the standard daily dose is 75mg, whereas 325mg is a historical dose."
"The evidence has moved on. If you've been taking aspirin for 30 years without medical involvement, you may not realize the recommended dose is now 75mg and that a higher dose is associated with higher risks," he added.