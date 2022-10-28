House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' In Home Break In, Statement Says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" during a break-in at their home in San Francisco, Calif., in the early hours of Friday, October 28, according to a notice from the Congresswoman’s office.
"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” read the statement, noting that "the assailant is in custody." The motivation behind the incident is still "under investigation."
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement continued.
The politician, 82, was not home during the early-morning attack.
The incident comes just months after Paul, also 82, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a May car crash on the outskirts of San Francisco. At the time of his arrest, Paul was reportedly “unsteady on his feet," exhibiting "slurred" speech and "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," according to California Highway Patrol officers.
INSIDE NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND'S SHOCKING DUI ARREST
Upon taking a DUI test, the businessman was found to have a blood alcohol content 0.082%. The federal blood alcohol limit is 0.080%.
Paul pled guilty in August to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence. As such, the judge ultimately dismissed a second charge against the real estate mogul — Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury — "in the interests of justice," per a statement from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
SHOTS FIRED! NANCY PELOSI DOESN'T BELIEVE DONALD TRUMP IS 'MAN ENOUGH' TO 'SHOW UP' TO JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE HEARING
The lawmaker's husband was ultimately sentenced to five days in jail and three years probation, in addition to having to successfully complete a DUI program and paying nearly $5,000 in victim restitution with a standard $150 court fine.
Despite his five-day jail sentence, Paul did not need to serve any additional time behind bars, as he received credit for the two days he spent in jail after his arrest and an additional two days of credit for "good conduct." According to ABC News, the final day of his sentence would be fulfilled in a court work program.