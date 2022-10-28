House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' In Home Break In, Statement Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" during a break-in at their home in San Francisco, Calif., in the early hours of Friday, October 28, according to a notice from the Congresswoman’s office.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” read the statement, noting that "the assailant is in custody." The motivation behind the incident is still "under investigation."