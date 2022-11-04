Nancy Pelosi Breaks Silence On Husband's Brutal Attack: 'It's Just So Tragic How It Happened'
Nancy Pelosi is speaking out on the vicious attack on her husband that took place last Friday, October 28.
Paul, 82, was "violently assaulted" in their San Francisco, Calif., home and hospitalized after suffering a skull fracture that required surgery, as well as also suffering severe injuries to his right arm and both hands.
"It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well," Pelosi said in a statement that aired on NBC News on Friday, November 4. "It's just so tragic what happened."
The Speaker of the House shared a full video statement to Twitter on Friday afternoon, stating: "It is with a grateful heart that I thank you for being here, coming together this morning ... Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your kind words, and your good wishes for Paul."
"It’s just so tragic how it happened. But nonetheless we have to be optimistic," she continued, appearing to get emotional while speaking about the terrifying incident. "He’s surrounded by family so that’s a wonderful thing."
As OK! previously reported, following the horrific act of violence, many Internet users — including politicians and other public figures — who shared differing political opinions to the Pelosi family, took to social media to poke fun at the businessman after he was seriously injured.
Donald Trump Jr. also joined in on the jokes, retweeting a photograph of a hammer and a pair of underwear with the caption, "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready."
"The internet remains undefeated," he wrote while sharing the tweet. "Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant."
However, President Joe Biden had a few choice words for the people having a laugh when it came to the terrible tragedy.
"Look at the response of Republicans ... making jokes about it," Biden said while speaking in at an event in Golden Beach, Florida. "...these guys are extremely extreme."