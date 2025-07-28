Donald Trump Claims He's in the Epstein Files Because of 'Phony' Joe Biden

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, recently backed Trump over all of the Epstein drama, insisting he “is not a child s-- predator.”

As for why the files have yet to be released, Loomer suggested she thinks “the concern is that there’s a lot of high-profile people, politicians, business people, who maybe they met Jeffrey Epstein at an event.”

Loomer suggested just because someone’s name is in the Epstein files doesn’t mean they used his services to interact with underage children. Instead, they may have been visitors to Epstein’s two estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands because they had business dealings with the financier.

“Maybe they never engaged in any kind of sexual activity with underage children,” she shared. “Maybe they never engaged in any type of activity with Jeffrey Epstein, but their names are just in the address book. I don’t think it’s fair to every single person who just happens to know Jeffrey Epstein, even if they haven’t been implicated in a crime, to have their entire reputation destroyed because their name is in his address book. Just because you flew on his airplane doesn’t mean that you raped a kid.”