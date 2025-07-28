Donald Trump Claims He's in the Epstein Files Because of 'Phony' Joe Biden
Donald Trump suggested his name is in the Jeffrey Epstein files — but not for the reasons one may think.
According to Trump, he believes Joe Biden, James Comey and Merrick Garland — who are the president's enemies — purposely put his name in the files to make him look bad.
"I was running against someone who ran the files,” Trump shared. “They can easily put something in the files that's a phony."
Why Are The Epstein Files a Hot Item?
The Epstein files have been a hot topic as of late after Attorney General Pam Bondi promised Epstein’s client list was on her desk in February, only to change her tune in July. She later claimed that no such list existed.
While Trump has continued to back her and try to steer focus away from Epstein, it hasn’t worked, and even many members of his hardcore base have expressed their doubts.
Trump's Name Appears in the Epstein Files Multiple Times
When discussing his name being in the files, Trump noted the Biden administration could have released them to the public if there was something there, but they didn’t, due there being no smoking gun.
According to reports that surfaced in July, Trump’s name is said to appear in the files multiple times. However, there has been no indication that his name appearing means he participated in any inappropriate conduct.
Laura Loomer Backs Donald Trump in Regards to the Epstein Files
Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, recently backed Trump over all of the Epstein drama, insisting he “is not a child s-- predator.”
As for why the files have yet to be released, Loomer suggested she thinks “the concern is that there’s a lot of high-profile people, politicians, business people, who maybe they met Jeffrey Epstein at an event.”
Loomer suggested just because someone’s name is in the Epstein files doesn’t mean they used his services to interact with underage children. Instead, they may have been visitors to Epstein’s two estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands because they had business dealings with the financier.
“Maybe they never engaged in any kind of sexual activity with underage children,” she shared. “Maybe they never engaged in any type of activity with Jeffrey Epstein, but their names are just in the address book. I don’t think it’s fair to every single person who just happens to know Jeffrey Epstein, even if they haven’t been implicated in a crime, to have their entire reputation destroyed because their name is in his address book. Just because you flew on his airplane doesn’t mean that you raped a kid.”
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein 'Were Best Friends'
Stacey Williams, an ex-girlfriend of Epstein, had a different tale to tell, insisting Trump and Epstein were “very close” and “up to no good.”
“They were best friends,” she said to a news outlet. “I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months, and the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald.”
“Michael Wolff [the famous Trump biographer] has hundreds of hours of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein, where Jeffrey confirmed to Michael what the two of them did to me long before I came out and told you all of this,” she added.