Donald Trump 'Is Not a Pedophile': Laura Loomer Backs the President Amid Epstein Files Controversy
Laura Loomer’s support for President Donald Trump goes beyond measure, as the far-right activist backed the 79-year-old after he was accused of not releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s list of clients because his name was included.
In a new interview, Loomer boldly stated, “President Trump is not a pedophile,” adding, “President Trump is not a child s-- predator.”
Laura Loomer's Opinion of the Epstein Files
The MAGA enthusiast, 32, told the news outlet that the Epstein files have likely not been released due to the famous individuals on the list.
“I think what the concern is is that there’s a lot of high-profile people, politicians, business people, who maybe they met Jeffrey Epstein at an event,” she stated.
Laura Loomer Suggests Epstein Files Are Inadmissible
Loomer suggested that although someone’s name might be in the Epstein files, not everyone used his services to interact with underage children, and instead, they may have been visitors of Epstein’s two estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands because they had business dealings with the financier.
“Maybe they never engaged in any kind of sexual activity with underage children,” she said. “Maybe they never engaged in any type of activity with Jeffrey Epstein, but their names are just in the address book.”
“I don’t think it’s fair to every single person who just happens to know Jeffrey Epstein, even if they haven’t been implicated in a crime, to have their entire reputation destroyed because their name is in his address book,” Loomer elaborated. “Just because you flew on his airplane doesn’t mean that you raped a kid.”
Laura Loomer Comments on Child P--- Videos
When asked what she expects to find in the Epstein files, Loomer admitted she wasn’t “sure.” However, she broached the possibility of seeing videos of sexual assault against underage children.
“I mean, they [Pam Bondi and Trump] said that there’s videos, right? They said that there’s, like, p-----------, like, child pornography videos,” the far-right supporter stated.
Federal Judge Denies Donald Trump's Request to Unseal Epstein Documents
“Obviously we’re not going to see those videos, but it would be great if they could release the names of the adults who participated in those child p--- videos, because I feel like that information should be released to the public,” she added.
Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to unseal grand jury transcripts from the investigation into Epstein, a federal judge in Florida denied the president’s request on Wednesday, July 23.