Donald Trump 'Is Not a Pedophile': Laura Loomer Backs the President Amid Epstein Files Controversy

Loomer suggested that although someone’s name might be in the Epstein files, not everyone used his services to interact with underage children, and instead, they may have been visitors of Epstein’s two estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands because they had business dealings with the financier.

“Maybe they never engaged in any kind of sexual activity with underage children,” she said. “Maybe they never engaged in any type of activity with Jeffrey Epstein, but their names are just in the address book.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to every single person who just happens to know Jeffrey Epstein, even if they haven’t been implicated in a crime, to have their entire reputation destroyed because their name is in his address book,” Loomer elaborated. “Just because you flew on his airplane doesn’t mean that you raped a kid.”