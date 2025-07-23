or
Donald Trump 'Is Not a Pedophile': Laura Loomer Backs the President Amid Epstein Files Controversy

photo of Donald Trump, Laura Loomer and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Laura Loomer does not believe Donald Trump is a 'pedophile.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Laura Loomer’s support for President Donald Trump goes beyond measure, as the far-right activist backed the 79-year-old after he was accused of not releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s list of clients because his name was included.

In a new interview, Loomer boldly stated, “President Trump is not a pedophile,” adding, “President Trump is not a child s-- predator.”

Laura Loomer's Opinion of the Epstein Files

donald trump is not pedophile laura loomer epstein files
Source: Loomer Unleashed

Laura Loomer suggested there are names in the Epstein files of people who might not have engaged with underage children.

The MAGA enthusiast, 32, told the news outlet that the Epstein files have likely not been released due to the famous individuals on the list.

“I think what the concern is is that there’s a lot of high-profile people, politicians, business people, who maybe they met Jeffrey Epstein at an event,” she stated.

Laura Loomer Suggests Epstein Files Are Inadmissible

donald trump is not pedophile laura loomer amid epstein files controversy
Source: mega

The far-right activist claimed that 'just because you flew on Epstein's airplane' that does not mean 'you raped a kid.'

Loomer suggested that although someone’s name might be in the Epstein files, not everyone used his services to interact with underage children, and instead, they may have been visitors of Epstein’s two estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands because they had business dealings with the financier.

“Maybe they never engaged in any kind of sexual activity with underage children,” she said. “Maybe they never engaged in any type of activity with Jeffrey Epstein, but their names are just in the address book.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to every single person who just happens to know Jeffrey Epstein, even if they haven’t been implicated in a crime, to have their entire reputation destroyed because their name is in his address book,” Loomer elaborated. “Just because you flew on his airplane doesn’t mean that you raped a kid.”

Laura Loomer Comments on Child P--- Videos

donald trump is not a pedophile laura loomer epstein files controversy
Source: mega

Laura Loomer said she isn't 'sure' what to expect to see in the alleged Epstein files.

When asked what she expects to find in the Epstein files, Loomer admitted she wasn’t “sure.” However, she broached the possibility of seeing videos of sexual assault against underage children.

“I mean, they [Pam Bondi and Trump] said that there’s videos, right? They said that there’s, like, p-----------, like, child pornography videos,” the far-right supporter stated.

Federal Judge Denies Donald Trump's Request to Unseal Epstein Documents

president donald trump is not pedophile laura loomer epstein files controversy
Source: mega

A federal judge denied the latest request from the Trump administration.

“Obviously we’re not going to see those videos, but it would be great if they could release the names of the adults who participated in those child p--- videos, because I feel like that information should be released to the public,” she added.

Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to unseal grand jury transcripts from the investigation into Epstein, a federal judge in Florida denied the president’s request on Wednesday, July 23.

