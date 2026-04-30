Politics Donald Trump Takes a Dig at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Over Iran Question Source: MEGA Donald Trump insulted CNN star Kaitlan Collins when she questioned him on the duration of the Iran war. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over her questioning regarding the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, often dismissing her as a "disgrace" and attacking her network as "fake news,” with the latest coming during a Wednesday, April 29, Oval Office presser as he was celebrating the astronauts from the successful Artemis II mission. As Collins started to question the POTUS on the war, he interrupted with his usual retort against her network, saying, “Fake news.” The intrepid Collins continued and asked Trump which war was likely to end first: Iran or Ukraine? “Ummmm. That’s an interesting question. You know, coming from you, it’s very interesting,” Trump said, slighting her. “Which war would end first? I don’t know. Maybe they’re on a similar timetable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The agitated 79-year-old president seemingly confused the two wars.

The agitated 79-year-old president then seemingly confused the two wars, saying, “I think Ukraine — militarily, they’re defeated, although you wouldn’t know that by reading the fake news,” he said, alluding instead to Iran. Collins later pointed out his gaffe on her show, in which she said the president appeared to “mix up” the two wars. The friction between Trump and Collins has escalated as the war's timeline remains uncertain. During a press event on April 23, Trump labeled Collins a "disgrace" after she questioned why the war was entering its eighth week when his administration initially claimed it would last only "four to six weeks." The president responded by stating he "gave them a break" to try to broker a deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The CNN star challenged the president's claims.

Collins has challenged Trump's claim that Iranian nuclear facilities were "obliterated," asking if those assessments were based on Israeli intelligence. Trump dismissed her questioning as "whining" and insisted his intelligence showed the sites were completely destroyed. Collins recently highlighted a montage on her show, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, showing the president and his cabinet, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shifting their estimates for the war's end. Trump has frequently used derogatory terms for Collins on Truth Social, calling her "stupid and nasty" and the "worst reporter" after she questioned his domestic and foreign policies.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In various press conferences, Trump has refused to answer her questions.

In various press conferences, Trump has refused to answer her questions by asking for reporters from outlets "other than CNN fake news.” After Trump told her to "smile" during a question about Jeffrey Epstein survivors, she argued on The Source and in podcasts that it was not a laughing matter, noting it is not a "controversial opinion" not to smile when discussing s-- trafficking. She added that many women can identify with being told to smile in that context, and noted that the incident actually highlighted the importance of her question.

Source: MEGA Collins has frequently observed that Trump uses personal attacks to avoid answering questions.