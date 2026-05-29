Kaitlan Collins Praised for Showing Rare Smile After Viral Trump-Epstein Moment

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CNN star Kaitlan Collins drew rare, widespread praise from critics on social media for her facial expressions and calm demeanor during a heated White House press briefing exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, May 28. Collins pressed Bessent on whether it was a "good idea" for political appointees within the Treasury Department to push for the creation of a commemorative $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump's face, especially at a time when "people are struggling to afford gas and groceries." “I have two questions for you,” Collins told Bessent, who jokingly replied, “Well, you didn't call me Dr., so you only get one.”

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Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins smiled during a recent press briefing despite being known for maintaining a neutral face.

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'She’s Actually Cute When She Smiles'

HILARIOUS: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “I have two questions for you.”



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “Well, you didn't call me Dr., so, you only get one.” pic.twitter.com/jSQasLRkS6 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 28, 2026 Source: @RedWavePress/x Fans were happy to see Kaitlan Collins show her smile.

Bessent’s reply prompted a typically stalwart Collins to laugh, which was immediately noticed by online critics, one of whom remarked, “First time I’ve ever seen her smile.” “Wow, she’s actually cute when she smiles . . . usually she has this Permanent RBF,” quipped another, referring to the term "resting b---- face." “When she smiles, she looks half-decent,” a third person penned.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously called out the CNN star for not smiling.

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But the good feels didn’t last long, as the intrepid CNN star pressed further. When questioned on the optics of the currency proposal, Bessent faltered slightly, arguing the issue was "bifurcated" and asking if the U.S. should celebrate its 250th anniversary. Collins bluntly interjected: "Well, that's happening anyway. But putting the president's face on a $250 bill is a choice."

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Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins has been CNN's White House correspondent since 2021.

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While anti-Trump commentators praised Collins' sharp interviewing style, right-leaning outlets claimed Bessent "clapped back" and "schooled" Collins for interrupting other journalists and missing the point that Congress must ultimately approve any currency design. The incident comes after Trump publicly berated her three months prior during an Oval Office exchange, telling her, "I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face," after she questioned him about the release of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse victims.

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Source: MEGA The president wanted Kaitlan Collins to smile when she asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victims.

Donald Trump Dubbed Kaitlan Collins 'the Worst Reporter'