or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kaitlan Collins
OK LogoPolitics

Kaitlan Collins Praised for Showing Rare Smile After Viral Trump-Epstein Moment

Composite photo of Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins was once scolded by Donald Trump for never cracking a smile.

May 29 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CNN star Kaitlan Collins drew rare, widespread praise from critics on social media for her facial expressions and calm demeanor during a heated White House press briefing exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, May 28.

Collins pressed Bessent on whether it was a "good idea" for political appointees within the Treasury Department to push for the creation of a commemorative $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump's face, especially at a time when "people are struggling to afford gas and groceries."

“I have two questions for you,” Collins told Bessent, who jokingly replied, “Well, you didn't call me Dr., so you only get one.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kaitlan Collins smiled during a recent press briefing despite being known for maintaining a neutral face.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins smiled during a recent press briefing despite being known for maintaining a neutral face.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'She’s Actually Cute When She Smiles'

Source: @RedWavePress/x

Fans were happy to see Kaitlan Collins show her smile.

Bessent’s reply prompted a typically stalwart Collins to laugh, which was immediately noticed by online critics, one of whom remarked, “First time I’ve ever seen her smile.”

“Wow, she’s actually cute when she smiles . . . usually she has this Permanent RBF,” quipped another, referring to the term "resting b---- face."

“When she smiles, she looks half-decent,” a third person penned.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump previously called out the CNN star for not smiling.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously called out the CNN star for not smiling.

Article continues below advertisement

But the good feels didn’t last long, as the intrepid CNN star pressed further.

When questioned on the optics of the currency proposal, Bessent faltered slightly, arguing the issue was "bifurcated" and asking if the U.S. should celebrate its 250th anniversary.

Collins bluntly interjected: "Well, that's happening anyway. But putting the president's face on a $250 bill is a choice."

MORE ON:
Kaitlan Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kaitlan Collins has been CNN's White House correspondent since 2021.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins has been CNN's White House correspondent since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

While anti-Trump commentators praised Collins' sharp interviewing style, right-leaning outlets claimed Bessent "clapped back" and "schooled" Collins for interrupting other journalists and missing the point that Congress must ultimately approve any currency design.

The incident comes after Trump publicly berated her three months prior during an Oval Office exchange, telling her, "I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face," after she questioned him about the release of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse victims.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of The president wanted Kaitlan Collins to smile when she asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victims.
Source: MEGA

The president wanted Kaitlan Collins to smile when she asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victims.

Donald Trump Dubbed Kaitlan Collins 'the Worst Reporter'

Trump interrupted her persistent line of questioning, calling Collins "the worst reporter" and claiming her failure to smile was because she knew she wasn't "telling the truth."

He also attacked CNN as a dishonest organization, which he blamed for the network's sinking ratings.

Following the exchange, Collins addressed the remarks on her show, The Source, stating the president's reaction revealed a lot about his mindset regarding the Epstein files. CNN also defended Collins, describing her as an "exceptional journalist" and expressing their full support.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.