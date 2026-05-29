Kaitlan Collins Praised for Showing Rare Smile After Viral Trump-Epstein Moment
May 29 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
CNN star Kaitlan Collins drew rare, widespread praise from critics on social media for her facial expressions and calm demeanor during a heated White House press briefing exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, May 28.
Collins pressed Bessent on whether it was a "good idea" for political appointees within the Treasury Department to push for the creation of a commemorative $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump's face, especially at a time when "people are struggling to afford gas and groceries."
“I have two questions for you,” Collins told Bessent, who jokingly replied, “Well, you didn't call me Dr., so you only get one.”
'She’s Actually Cute When She Smiles'
Bessent’s reply prompted a typically stalwart Collins to laugh, which was immediately noticed by online critics, one of whom remarked, “First time I’ve ever seen her smile.”
“Wow, she’s actually cute when she smiles . . . usually she has this Permanent RBF,” quipped another, referring to the term "resting b---- face."
“When she smiles, she looks half-decent,” a third person penned.
But the good feels didn’t last long, as the intrepid CNN star pressed further.
When questioned on the optics of the currency proposal, Bessent faltered slightly, arguing the issue was "bifurcated" and asking if the U.S. should celebrate its 250th anniversary.
Collins bluntly interjected: "Well, that's happening anyway. But putting the president's face on a $250 bill is a choice."
- Donald Trump Blows Up at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About the Epstein Files: 'You Are the Worst Reporter'
- 'Have Some Fun!': 'Tone-Deaf' J.D. Vance Eviscerated for Saying Kaitlan Collins Should Have Smiled When Asking Donald Trump About Epstein Survivors
- Donald Trump Takes a Dig at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Over Iran Question
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While anti-Trump commentators praised Collins' sharp interviewing style, right-leaning outlets claimed Bessent "clapped back" and "schooled" Collins for interrupting other journalists and missing the point that Congress must ultimately approve any currency design.
The incident comes after Trump publicly berated her three months prior during an Oval Office exchange, telling her, "I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face," after she questioned him about the release of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse victims.
Donald Trump Dubbed Kaitlan Collins 'the Worst Reporter'
Trump interrupted her persistent line of questioning, calling Collins "the worst reporter" and claiming her failure to smile was because she knew she wasn't "telling the truth."
He also attacked CNN as a dishonest organization, which he blamed for the network's sinking ratings.
Following the exchange, Collins addressed the remarks on her show, The Source, stating the president's reaction revealed a lot about his mindset regarding the Epstein files. CNN also defended Collins, describing her as an "exceptional journalist" and expressing their full support.