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Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples, 62, Stuns in White Bikini During Picturesque Italian Vacation: Photos

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Source: @itsmarlamaples/Instagram/MEGA

Marla Maples recently took a lavish vacation to Italy.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples showed off her tanned physique in a slew of photos from her trip to Florence, Italy.

Maples, 62, posted a series of snapshots from her vacation via Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, including one where she rocked a white two-piece.

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Marla Maples Showed Off Her Body While Lounging Under an Umbrella

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image of marla maples
Source: @itsmarlamaples/Instagram

Marla Maples rocked a white two-piece during her trip.

In the first photo, Maples donned a white bikini as she posed underneath an umbrella, while another shot pictured the model sporting a cream-colored tank and matching shorts as she held a rosary in her hand.

One image showed Maples donning the same ensemble as she visited an ancient Italian church. Other photos featured a delicious-looking plate of pasta, a steaming hot cappuccino and a picturesque view of a grassy villa.

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Donald Trump and Marla Maples Tied the Knot in 1993

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Source: @itsmarlamaples/Instagram

Marla Maples flashed a smile during a stopover at an Italian church.

The TV personality also showed off her long blonde locks in a close-up selfie as she wore dark eyeliner and light pink lipstick.

"Florence… thank you. 🇮🇹," Maples' caption began. "For the beauty…for the friendships…for the conversations…for the moments of quiet contemplation beneath centuries of faith and artistry. And the food… some flavors are simply beyond words."

The mother-of-one and the POTUS, 80, met in 1985 during a celebrity tennis match and married in a lavish 1993 wedding at New York City's Plaza Hotel.

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Roșie O'Donnell Attended Donald Trump's Wedding to Marla Maples

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Marla Maples met in 1985.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by 1,000 guests, including high-profile figures such as Rosie O'Donnell, O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein.

Maples and Trump welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, the same year they tied the knot, but they ultimately divorced in 1999.

O'Donnell, 64, recently shared on the "Bleep! With Ana Navarro" podcast how she first met Trump at his nuptials to the actress.

“I first met him at his wedding to [Maples],” the comedian recalled on the July 28 episode. “I was invited because Jason Opsahl, who has since passed away… he was a leading man with Marla in Will Rogers Follies, and then he went to do Grease with me as Kenickie and I was Rizzo. And so he was invited to the wedding. I went as his plus-one.”

image of Rosie o Donnell
Source: MEGA

Roșie O'Donnell previously looked back on attending Donald Trump's wedding to Marla Maples.

"The first time I saw him or was in his presence was at his wedding," she continued about the president, adding she knew at the time he was “a grifter, a con man, a snake oil salesman."

“If you grew up on Long Island as I did, or in New York City, you knew this your whole life. This was not a surprise," the comedian added.

Trump and O'Donnell's feud stretches back to 2006 when she called him out during a "Hot Topics" segment of the ABC talk show The View. After his second inauguration in January 2025, she revealed she left the U.S. for Ireland.

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