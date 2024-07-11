Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Fiercely Defends Him After Legal Woes: 'I Don't Believe There Was a Crime Done'
Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples is coming to his defense despite being embroiled in a few legal battles in the past few years.
During a new interview, Maples, who shares daughter Tiffany Trump with the ex-president, 78, was asked about the lawsuit filed against writer E. Jean Carroll, which resulted in him being found liable for sexually abusing the columnist in 1996.
“I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead,” Marla, 60, told The Evening Standard. “I don’t believe there was a crime done.”
Marla also stuck up for Donald after his guilty verdict this past May when he was convicted of covering up payments to Stormy Daniels in order to hide details about their alleged past tryst before the 2016 presidential election.
“They love these little s--- stories. We have a country that is failing. Our cities are not protected,” she said. “How do we make people feel safe again? That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today.”
Marla seems to be on good terms with her ex that she wants to help out when it comes to his 2024 presidential campaign.
“I’m ready. I am available if needed and I’m not sitting back anymore,” she said. “I want to step out more, share more and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out."
When asked if she would be Donald's VP, she replied, “Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that."
“I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” she added.
Marla, who was married to Donald from 1993 to 1999, previously revealed why their romance soured.
“Well, he and I … were so different, as you could probably imagine,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, who fell for Donald while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, who died in 2022, told Access Hollywood in 2016. “He came with his positive ability to see the world, make money, get out there.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I think you always hope in a marriage that you can bring the best out in each other,” Maples added. “But after many years, we realized we weren’t. And then, you have to move on. You know girls when we’re in our twenties. We want to change the men we’re with, we think that love is going to make them a little softer, and you think, ‘I will learn how to speak out stronger for what I believe in.’ Because I’m a Southern girl and I often just smile and keep on going. But I have my own thoughts and my own views, and it’s time now to express them.”