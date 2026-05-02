'Mad Genius' Donald Trump Boasts Again About Acing His 'Tough' Cognitive Tests as He Rambles on About Math and Animals During Bizarre Speech

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Donald Trump Explained His New Cognitive Test He Recently Took

Source: Fox News Donald Trump went off script during his speech on May 1 about taxes and social security.

“I don’t think [Barack] Obama could pass it,” he said. “[Joe] Biden? Give me a break. You know, the first question’s very easy. It’s a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, ‘Which one is the bear?’ And everybody says ohhh – 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.” The politician then claimed results of the test caused a physician to call him “a mad genius.”

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Source: MEGA The president spoke about math and animals during his wild speech.

Trump continued to explain how his the exam went down, saying the questions were "tough" to crack. “They say, ‘Take a number, any number.’ Ok, I’ll take 99. ‘Multiply times nine.’ Ok. ‘Divide it by three.’ Good. ‘Add 4,293.’ That’s good. ‘Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?’ Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much," the businessman noted. "I don’t want to waste a lot of time. But there weren’t a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know? It was actually longer and more complex than that. But no, it’s a tough test, so I took it. And then everyone said, ‘All right, good. He’s smart,'" he boasted.

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Concerns Over Donald Trump's Mental Health Have Swirled for Years

Source: MEGA Donald Trump underwent an MRI last year.

The math problem's answer Trump apparently solved is 244.67. The Celebrity Apprentice star's cognitive tests have been a cause for concern in recent years as some people fear he might be suffering from dementia. He reportedly underwent an MRI in October 2025, just six months after his annual April physical.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump often covers his bruised hands with bandages and makeup.