'Mad Genius' Donald Trump Boasts Again About Acing His 'Tough' Cognitive Tests as He Rambles on About Math and Animals During Bizarre Speech
May 2 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump rambled on once again about his many cognitive tests he loves to take during a speech at Florida's The Villages retirement community on Friday, May 1.
While discussing Social Security benefits and federal taxes, the president, 79, did a detour and went on to talk about his mental status.
Donald Trump Explained His New Cognitive Test He Recently Took
“I don’t think [Barack] Obama could pass it,” he said. “[Joe] Biden? Give me a break. You know, the first question’s very easy. It’s a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, ‘Which one is the bear?’ And everybody says ohhh – 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.”
The politician then claimed results of the test caused a physician to call him “a mad genius.”
Trump continued to explain how his the exam went down, saying the questions were "tough" to crack.
“They say, ‘Take a number, any number.’ Ok, I’ll take 99. ‘Multiply times nine.’ Ok. ‘Divide it by three.’ Good. ‘Add 4,293.’ That’s good. ‘Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?’ Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much," the businessman noted.
"I don’t want to waste a lot of time. But there weren’t a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know? It was actually longer and more complex than that. But no, it’s a tough test, so I took it. And then everyone said, ‘All right, good. He’s smart,'" he boasted.
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Concerns Over Donald Trump's Mental Health Have Swirled for Years
The math problem's answer Trump apparently solved is 244.67.
The Celebrity Apprentice star's cognitive tests have been a cause for concern in recent years as some people fear he might be suffering from dementia.
He reportedly underwent an MRI in October 2025, just six months after his annual April physical.
Trump has even been seen dozing off during several Cabinet meetings and at other political events.
Speculation over his health also has circulated since he began his second term in January 2025. Trump's ankles often look swollen and he wears makeup and bandages on his hands to cover bruises.
“I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago. It’s crazy," he said earlier his year after undergoing three more cognitive exams.
“I’ve done more physicals, I take physicals just to get the report out. I take cognitive physicals so, I do a cognitive mind test, okay?” he added.