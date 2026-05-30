Donald Trump's Medical Report Finally Released by White House as His Physician Boasts POTUS Is in 'Excellent Health'

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Donald Trump appears to be in "excellent health," according to his medical report. The White House released the results from the POTUS' physical on Friday, May 29, with his doctor, Sean Barbabella, releasing a three-page memo on the matter.

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The Memo Was Written by Donald Trump's Physician Sean Barbabella

"President Trump remains in excellent health." pic.twitter.com/2VRiDJvINO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2026 Source: @RapidResponse47/X 'President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,' the memo said.

According to the physician's notes, Trump, 79, scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment. “President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” Barbabella wrote. “Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," the U.S. Navy veteran added.

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Donald Trump Weighs 238 Pounds

Source: MEGA The president's height is 6 feet 3 inches.

The report stated the president's height measures 6 feet 3 inches tall and he weighs 238 pounds. Despite the positive comments about Trump's health, Barbabella also suggested the businessman amp up his exercise regimen and focus on eating cleaner foods. “Preventive counseling was provided [during the physical]," the doctor added. “Including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity and continued weight loss.”

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Donald Trump Suffers With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Source: MEGA Donald Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment.

The letter also noted Trump had “slight lower leg swelling, with improvement from last year.” The politician's ankle and leg swelling can be attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that allows blood to pool or collect in the veins. The illness was revealed last year following Trump's previous physical. Trump's "comprehensive neurological exam" showed “normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait and balance.” An Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis was used on his heart. "His estimated his cardiac age is to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age," the memo explained.

The Doctor's Memo Described Donald Trump's Frequent Hand Bruising

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's hands often look discolored or bruised.