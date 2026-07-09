Donald Trump, 80, Faces Fresh Speculation About His Health After Strange Hand Twitch Is Revealed

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Donald Trump is once again at the center of online health speculation after a video appeared to show a sudden twitch in his hand while boarding Air Force One. On Wednesday, July 8, the 80-year-old president was filmed climbing the stairs to the aircraft following a day of meetings with world leaders at the NATO summit in Turkey. During the walk up the steps, viewers noticed what looked like an abrupt movement of his left hand. Trump gripped the stair railing with his right hand, which had previously shown visible bruising, as he slowly made his way up the stairs, taking about 19 seconds to reach the top.

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Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump sparked new online discussion after a video appeared to show his left hand twitch while he boarded Air Force One.

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‘The Hand Is Disconnected’

Source: MEGA Social media users quickly reacted to the footage, with many speculating about the president's physical condition based on the brief movement.

Just before stepping into the aircraft, his left hand, which had remained at his side, appeared to jerk backward unexpectedly. The brief movement quickly caught the attention of online users, who flooded social media with their own reactions and theories. “Get this guy an escalator already,” one person wrote. Another added, “The hand is disconnected and flopping around and his right leg bows in at the bottom since his leg braces are failing. A big fall candidate.” “He had leg braces on. You can clearly see them,” another user claimed. “His left arm backfired. 😂,” a fourth quipped.

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An Earlier Video Also Drew Attention

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Source: MEGA The clip surfaced shortly after another viral video showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan guiding Donald Trump during his arrival in Ankara.

The latest clip surfaced just days after another viral video prompted fresh discussion about the president's movements while arriving in Ankara, Turkey. After landing, Trump was greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. As the two leaders began walking across a ceremonial carpet, Trump briefly stopped and turned to the side, appearing to move away from the planned route. Erdoğan then reached for Trump's arm and guided him back toward the designated area, seemingly pointing him toward the microphone where remarks were expected. The Turkish president kept a hand on Trump's arm for several seconds as they walked together. The interaction quickly spread online, with critics offering their own interpretations. “No, Grandpa, we go this way. The microphone is over there. Just listen to me,” one social media user joked. “Trump needs a handler as his dementia seems to be getting worse!” another critic declared. “Dear heaven why did it have to be Erdogan? America better stand up together before there is no America!” "Oh gosh, he is so pitiful and such an embarrassment," a commenter wrote. "It seems most people across the globe can see through him. The only ones that can’t are the Magas."

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Erdogan clutches a wandering Trump's arm to guide him around pic.twitter.com/MnP2JxdVA1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

Ongoing Debate About Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has remained a topic of public debate despite official statements from his physicians saying he is fit to serve.