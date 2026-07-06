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Did Donald Trump Have a Stroke? President's Odd Hand Movements During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Fuel Serious Health Concerns: Watch

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's recent appearance during a North Dakota event raised eyebrows.

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July 6 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's most recent appearance has caused fans to wonder if he secretly suffered from a stroke.

The president, 80, made a trip to North Dakota earlier this month for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

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Source: @krassenstein/X

Donald Trump attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 1.

During the event, Trump was presented with Theodore Roosevelt's Medal of Honor before taking a pair of gold scissors to slice the ribbon.

The businessman fidgeted with the tool before showing them off to the audience of onlookers.

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Fans Believe Donald Trump Patting Himself on the Thigh Is a Symptom of a Stroke

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Source: @krassenstein/X

Fans believed the POTUS may have had a stroke recently.

Trump appeared to have some trouble with the scissors, prompting viewers across social media to inquire about his health.

Some speculated he possibly had a stroke due to his hand movements, such as tapping himself on the thigh as he left the stage.

"Still doing the right hand pat on himself... this is a sign... doctors know what I am talking about," a person wrote on X.

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image of Donald Trump
Source: @krassenstein/X

Donald Trump fiddled with the scissors during the ceremony.

Another user alleged Trump was doing a "sensory grounding technique" to see if "his arm is functioning, and to ground his anxieties."

"You can see he is using it to self-assess, because he rapidly leaves and starts zig-zagging as he pats. One side goes weak, leading him to try to walk in circles," the person continued.

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Donald Trump Wellness Concerns Have Been Swirling for Years

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been seeing falling asleep during meetings in the past.

"People that had a stroke pat their leg while walking primarily to simulate sensory nerves and trigger the brain-to-muscle connection," said another individual. "This action — sometimes referred to as sensory cueing or 'waking up' the leg — helps their brain recognize where the limb is in space and prompts the leg to take a step."

Trump's well-being has been questioned in recent years due to things like the swelling in his legs and falling asleep during official Cabinet meetings.

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Donald Trump Claimed He Passed His Cognitive Tests With Flying Colors

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump underwent his annual physical recently.

Despite concerns over the POTUS' health and rumors of him suffering from dementia, he claimed he got an excellent score on the cognitive tests he took earlier this year as part of his annual physical.

“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,'” Trump boasted on Truth Social back in May.

"Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" he ranted on.

Trump's doctor, Sean Barbabella, released a memo on May 29 where he described the outcome of the physical, writing the politician is "in excellent health" and "demonstrates strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function."

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