Did Donald Trump Have a Stroke? President's Odd Hand Movements During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Fuel Serious Health Concerns: Watch

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Donald Trump's most recent appearance has caused fans to wonder if he secretly suffered from a stroke. The president, 80, made a trip to North Dakota earlier this month for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

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If he’s stealing scissors from North Dakota on live TV, imagine what he’s stealing from us all behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/aXVLuMM8DL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 2, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/X Donald Trump attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 1.

During the event, Trump was presented with Theodore Roosevelt's Medal of Honor before taking a pair of gold scissors to slice the ribbon. The businessman fidgeted with the tool before showing them off to the audience of onlookers.

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Fans Believe Donald Trump Patting Himself on the Thigh Is a Symptom of a Stroke

Source: @krassenstein/X Fans believed the POTUS may have had a stroke recently.

Trump appeared to have some trouble with the scissors, prompting viewers across social media to inquire about his health. Some speculated he possibly had a stroke due to his hand movements, such as tapping himself on the thigh as he left the stage. "Still doing the right hand pat on himself... this is a sign... doctors know what I am talking about," a person wrote on X.

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Source: @krassenstein/X Donald Trump fiddled with the scissors during the ceremony.

Another user alleged Trump was doing a "sensory grounding technique" to see if "his arm is functioning, and to ground his anxieties." "You can see he is using it to self-assess, because he rapidly leaves and starts zig-zagging as he pats. One side goes weak, leading him to try to walk in circles," the person continued.

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Donald Trump Wellness Concerns Have Been Swirling for Years

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been seeing falling asleep during meetings in the past.

"People that had a stroke pat their leg while walking primarily to simulate sensory nerves and trigger the brain-to-muscle connection," said another individual. "This action — sometimes referred to as sensory cueing or 'waking up' the leg — helps their brain recognize where the limb is in space and prompts the leg to take a step." Trump's well-being has been questioned in recent years due to things like the swelling in his legs and falling asleep during official Cabinet meetings.

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Donald Trump Claimed He Passed His Cognitive Tests With Flying Colors

Source: MEGA Donald Trump underwent his annual physical recently.