Donald Trump Falling Asleep Mid-Meeting Brushed Off by Medical Analyst Who Compares Him to '10-Minute Nap' Enthusiast Thomas Edison
Dec. 3 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
The MAGA base is brushing off the drama after Donald Trump was caught closing his eyes and seemingly dozing off numerous times during his Tuesday, December 2, Cabinet meeting.
In fact, while on The Ingraham Angle, Fox News' Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Marc Siegel hinted that he believes the president's tendency to fall asleep during public events is a sign of intellect.
Medical Analyst Compares Donald Trump to Thomas Edison
"Thomas Edison believed in the 10-minute nap, by the way," he noted, referring to the inventor of the lightbulb. "What would they say? We wouldn’t have electricity, right?"
"We all know that he doesn’t sleep, you know, I’m not a big sleeper either. So, you know, on occasion, I close my eyes if someone is talking for too long, I admit it. But big deal," Laura Ingraham said in Trump's defense after laughing at Siegel's comment. "I mean, the results speak for themselves."
Trump Earns Praise
"What President Trump does on a daily basis, if you sleep three hours or four hours a night, you’re probably going to close your eyes, whether you are 79 or 49. I don’t think that matters," the TV star added.
Siegel went on to praise the politician's capabilities, insisting Trump seems "extremely sharp."
"This is a disgrace because we don’t need to see President Trump passing cognitive tests, as you just said he passes one every single day," he pointed out. "Every single moment, going in and out of press conferences. I have never seen anything like it, actually."
Trump's snoozing came just minutes after he boasted to his Cabinent members about being in good shape.
"I’ll tell you when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s going to happen to all of us," he stated at the meeting. "But right now, I think I am sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."
“We’re saving our country. I don’t want to be braggadocios, but we’re saving our country. All of us," the POTUS declared.
The President Claimed He Doesn't 'Sleep Much'
The businessman has been caught dozing off on several other occasions, including at the U.S. Open this summer and during an October White House roundtable that discussed Antifa.
However, he recently claimed he's awake for most of the hours of the day. While talking about his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump expressed, "He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedules. We’re thinking about our countries… We just had a president who slept more than any president. He broke every record."