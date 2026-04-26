Donald Trump, 79, Falls as He's Rushed Offstage at White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 25 2026, Updated 10:47 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to stumble when he was rushed off the stage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25.
After the Secret Service was notified of a gunman on the premises, they immediately took the president, 79, from his seat to get him out of the building. In the process, he fell to the ground.
As OK! previously reported, the political guru and his wife, Melania Trump, in addition to his VP, J.D. Vance, were whisked away following sounds of gunfire.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," Donald said on Truth Social.
Donald is supposed to give a press conference, and the event will be rescheduled in the next 30 days.
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania Are in 'Perfect Condition' After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner
- Donald Trump Speaks Out After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'Let the Show Go On'
- 'Very, Very Scary': CNN Star Wolf Blitzer Was a 'Few Feet Away From the Shooter' at White House Correspondents' Dinner
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He then posted to Truth Social at 9:36 p.m. Eastern Time, stating, "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
According to CNN star Wolf Blitzer, who was near the shooter, revealed the scary details during a live interview.
"I walked out to go to the men's room, and as I was walking to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, I heard gunshots taking place. The next thing I knew was that the police officer threw me to the ground. They got the gunman. The noise was so loud. They grabbed me, the police officers, and they took me back into the men's room, where it was safe. There were 15 other men stuck in there; they wouldn't let them out. I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter. I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired, and it was very, very scary. I am OK now," the journalist shared.