Donald Trump, 79, Falls as He's Rushed Offstage at White House Correspondents' Dinner

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Donald Trump appeared to stumble when he was rushed off the stage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25. After the Secret Service was notified of a gunman on the premises, they immediately took the president, 79, from his seat to get him out of the building. In the process, he fell to the ground.

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🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Trump was just rushed off stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



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Developing. pic.twitter.com/bGU4NgjR5R — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 26, 2026 Source: @allenanalysis/X

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Source: mega The dinner will be rescheduled.

As OK! previously reported, the political guru and his wife, Melania Trump, in addition to his VP, J.D. Vance, were whisked away following sounds of gunfire. "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," Donald said on Truth Social. Donald is supposed to give a press conference, and the event will be rescheduled in the next 30 days.

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Source: mega Donald Trump will speak out following the incident.

He then posted to Truth Social at 9:36 p.m. Eastern Time, stating, "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Source: mega Wolf Blitzer saw the shooter.