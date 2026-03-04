Politics Donald Trump Falsely Claims His Dad Was Born in Germany in Whopping Statement as Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA President Donald Trump once again falsely claimed his father was born in Germany despite being born in the Bronx. Lesley Abravanel March 4 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

During an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, March 3, President Donald Trump once again falsely stated that his father was born in Germany, sparking concerns about a cognitive decline. Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was born in the Bronx borough of New York City. "My father was born — he knows all about my father — my father was born there. These are places you automatically feel warmly about,” the 79-year-old POTUS said to Merz. The flub came as the president discussed international relations and his family heritage during a photo op.

Article continues below advertisement

This Is Not the First Time Donald Trump Claimed His Dad Was From Germany

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump may have confused his German grandfather with his dad while speaking to the Chancellor.

Observers noted that Donald appeared to be confusing his father with his grandfather, Friedrich Trump, who actually was born in the German town of Kallstadt. Friedrich and Elizabeth Christ Trump immigrated to the United States from Germany. This is not a new error; Donald has made this same false assertion on multiple occasions throughout his presidency and beyond. For instance, during a 2019 meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and in various interviews, he said his father was born in Germany.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Father Was American While His Mother Hailed From Scotland

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's father lied about being Swedish for business reasons.

On multiple occasions, including an interview with CBS and a visit to Scotland, he claimed both of his parents were born in "EU sectors," specifically naming Germany as his father's birthplace. His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was indeed born in Tong, Scotland, and immigrated to the United States in 1930. The POTUS has also claimed a Scandinavian heritage, writing in his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, that his father's family was of Swedish descent, a claim his father maintained for business reasons after World War II.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Is He Consciously Lying to the German Chancellor?'

Source: MEGA German Chancellor looked on as President Donald Trump muddled facts about his heritage.

“It was his grandfather, Friedrich, who was born in Germany, became a restaurant and brothel owner in Washington state after emigrating to US in 1885... in 1905 he returned to Bavaria but was ordered to leave for failure to serve in [the] military....sound familiar?” remarked an observer on X. An anesthesiologist noted on X, “It's more than a little disturbing. Is he consciously lying to the German Chancellor? Or does he mean to reference his grandfather, who was from Prussia? God only knows.” Fred was formally diagnosed with "mild senile dementia" in October 1991 at the age of 86. His physician at the time noted "significant memory impairment" and "obvious memory decline in recent years." He suffered from the disease for nearly a decade before his death from Alzheimer's and pneumonia in June 1999 at the age of 93. Recently, the POTUS seemed to forget the word for "Alzheimer's" when speaking of his father.

'He Has Been Addled Enough for Years'

Source: MEGA A confused POTUS set off alarm bells on social media.