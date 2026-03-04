Donald Trump Falsely Claims His Dad Was Born in Germany in Whopping Statement as Health Rumors Swirl
March 4 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
During an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, March 3, President Donald Trump once again falsely stated that his father was born in Germany, sparking concerns about a cognitive decline.
Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was born in the Bronx borough of New York City.
"My father was born — he knows all about my father — my father was born there. These are places you automatically feel warmly about,” the 79-year-old POTUS said to Merz.
The flub came as the president discussed international relations and his family heritage during a photo op.
This Is Not the First Time Donald Trump Claimed His Dad Was From Germany
Observers noted that Donald appeared to be confusing his father with his grandfather, Friedrich Trump, who actually was born in the German town of Kallstadt.
Friedrich and Elizabeth Christ Trump immigrated to the United States from Germany.
This is not a new error; Donald has made this same false assertion on multiple occasions throughout his presidency and beyond.
For instance, during a 2019 meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and in various interviews, he said his father was born in Germany.
Donald Trump's Father Was American While His Mother Hailed From Scotland
On multiple occasions, including an interview with CBS and a visit to Scotland, he claimed both of his parents were born in "EU sectors," specifically naming Germany as his father's birthplace.
His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was indeed born in Tong, Scotland, and immigrated to the United States in 1930.
The POTUS has also claimed a Scandinavian heritage, writing in his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, that his father's family was of Swedish descent, a claim his father maintained for business reasons after World War II.
- 'Damaged' Donald Trump's 'Need for Affirmation' Comes From His 'Sociopathic' Father Never Loving Him, President's Niece Suggests
- Donald Trump's Nephew Warns President Is Showing Signs of Dementia: It's 'Craziness'
- Eric Trump Claims Dad Donald 'Has Never Been Better' Amid Rumors Ex-Prez Is in Cognitive Decline
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Is He Consciously Lying to the German Chancellor?'
“It was his grandfather, Friedrich, who was born in Germany, became a restaurant and brothel owner in Washington state after emigrating to US in 1885... in 1905 he returned to Bavaria but was ordered to leave for failure to serve in [the] military....sound familiar?” remarked an observer on X.
An anesthesiologist noted on X, “It's more than a little disturbing. Is he consciously lying to the German Chancellor? Or does he mean to reference his grandfather, who was from Prussia? God only knows.”
Fred was formally diagnosed with "mild senile dementia" in October 1991 at the age of 86. His physician at the time noted "significant memory impairment" and "obvious memory decline in recent years." He suffered from the disease for nearly a decade before his death from Alzheimer's and pneumonia in June 1999 at the age of 93.
Recently, the POTUS seemed to forget the word for "Alzheimer's" when speaking of his father.
'He Has Been Addled Enough for Years'
Others speculated that the confusion is part of a more serious health issue.
“If someone’s dementia has progressed to the point they can’t remember where their own father was born, they shouldn’t be in any position of power. He’s a danger not only to this country but to the entire world. #DementiaDon #ExistentialThreat #25thAmendmentNow,” posted a social media activist.
A media expert wondered, “Why does he keep telling this lie? Does he believe it? Has he been addled enough for years to forget it was his grandfather, not his father, who was born in Germany?”