Donald Trump Slams Hush Money Trial Judge as a 'Certified Trump Hater', Calls for Him to 'Recuse Himself' Immediately
A grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump in March 2023 for falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
As the trial date steadily approaches, the embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social to demand Judge Juan Merchan step down from presiding over the case.
"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the 77-year-old ranted on the conservative social media platform. "In other words, he hates me!"
"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," he continued. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."
"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about TRUMP," the controversial politician said.
"He is devastated and scared!" he insisted. "These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"
In a separate post, Trump claimed that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no case" against him and accused him of coordinating with the Biden administration to orchestrate the charges.
He further implied that the judge for this case — as well as ones associated with his other pending trials — was not a "random choice" and called for him to "recuse himself."
"HE CANNOT GIVE ME A FAIR TRIAL. Likewise, for the sake of fairness, this 'Political Opponent' trial should take place in Staten Island, with a new and unbiased judge," he said. "The trial should not be allowed to start in the middle of my campaign for President."
"They could have filed more than three years ago — THEY WAITED!" he noted, repeating his past allegations that his snowballing legal woes were purposely planned to ruin his campaign. "THIS IS ANOTHER WITCH HUNT FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
The hush money trial is currently set to begin on April 15.