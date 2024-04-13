OK Magazine
Did Mike Johnson Diss Donald Trump? Speaker of the House Points at Ex-Prez When Referring to 'Hardened Criminals': Watch

By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Apr. 13 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Does Mike Johnson think Donald Trump is guilty of his alleged crimes?

On Friday, April 12, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from a press conference at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, where the Speaker of the House seemingly dissed the ex-prez.

“HAHAHAHA: Mike Johnson POINTED at Donald Trump when he said 'hardened criminals' today during their press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Mike Johnson finally tells the truth about something???” the individual penned.

In response, some of the 77-year-old supporters thought the user’s claim was far-fetched.

“You’re reaching, bro,” one person wrote, while another added, “Hahahaha! What are you 5?”

Grow up,” a third shared, as a fourth stated, “Desperation.”

Mike Johnson is the Speaker of the House.

Johnson’s potentially pointed hand gesture came as Trump gears up for yet another one of his indictment trials to begin.

The father-of-five will appear in court on Monday, April 15, in reference to his charges related to supposedly making a hush money payment to alleged mistress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

In March, Trump took to Truth Social to demand Judge Juan Merchan step down from presiding over the case.

"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the politician ranted. "In other words, he hates me!"

Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," he added. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."

"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about TRUMP," he continued

"He is devastated and scared!" Trump insisted. "These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"

In another post, Trump alleged District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no case" against him and accused him of coordinating with the Biden administration to orchestrate the charges.

Mike Johnson recently spoke at Mar-a-Lago.

He then hinted that the judge for this case was not a "random choice" and called for him to "recuse himself."

"HE CANNOT GIVE ME A FAIR TRIAL. Likewise, for the sake of fairness, this 'Political Opponent' trial should take place in Staten Island, with a new and unbiased judge," he wrote. "The trial should not be allowed to start in the middle of my campaign for President."

"They could have filed more than three years ago — THEY WAITED!" Trump concluded. "THIS IS ANOTHER WITCH HUNT FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

