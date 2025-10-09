Donald Trump Fawns Over 'Very Attractive' Reporter Who Said She No Longer Suffers From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump couldn’t resist throwing in a compliment during a recent White House roundtable with conservative influencers.
On Wednesday, October 8, the president sat down to discuss the anti-fascist movement, Antifa, when he invited attendees to share their personal experiences. Among them was Brandi Kruse, a former mainstream TV journalist turned conservative commentator, who admitted her views on Trump had completely changed.
“I’m living proof that you can recover from TDS,” the 37-year-old said in a clip, referring to “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a term used by MAGA supporters to describe liberals’ outrage toward the president.
“I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years. This is one of the reasons I’ve recovered from it. And by the way, it’s much better to not have TDS — I’m happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement,” she continued.
Without missing a beat, Trump jumped in, saying, “Very attractive.”
He added later, “I’m glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that.”
While the exchange made headlines for its awkwardness, another moment from the event stole the internet’s attention. Clips surfaced online showing Trump appearing to doze off mid-discussion, his eyes fluttering and his mouth drooping.
California Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to pounce on the incident, sharing the footage on X with the caption, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH ‘TYLENOL??’”
The incident marks yet another time Trump has been caught nodding off in public. Just last month, he was filmed falling asleep at Charlie Kirk’s funeral service. Days before that, cameras caught him dozing during the U.S. Open finals — reigniting speculation about his health.
Two clinical psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, have suggested that Trump’s frequent fatigue and speech slippage could be signs of early dementia.
“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” said Gartner, who taught for nearly 30 years at Johns Hopkins University Medical School. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”
The psychologist was referring to Trump’s historic trial in April 2024, when reporters noted he appeared to nod off multiple times in court.
“I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” Gartner added.
He also recalled one of Trump’s rambling campaign speeches, where he randomly brought up Hannibal Lecter.
“He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, 'Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen Silence of the Lambs?'” Gartner said. “Well, first of all, Hannibal Lecter is a fictional character, so he can’t be the ‘late great’ anything.”
According to Gartner, Trump’s mental sharpness has noticeably declined over the years.
“We have to see a major deterioration in functioning in language and thinking and psychomotor performance and impulse control,” he explained. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that Donald Trump used to be a very articulate person.”
“He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now not only has his vocabulary gone down, but there are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought — sometimes even a word,” he said.