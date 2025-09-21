Donald Trump Falls Asleep at Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service as Health Concerns Mount: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump looked like he fell asleep during Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service on Sunday, September 21. The president, 79, appeared to doze off during the service, which took place in Arizona.

Source: TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE The president appeared to fall asleep at Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service.

Trump is supposed to make remarks at the event. After Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10, was pronounced dead, Trump shared the news on Truth Social. "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom," the post read. "GOD BLESS HIM!" After it was revealed he didn't make it in the hospital, Trump said: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

As OK! previously reported, Charlie, who was 31 at the time of his death, was speaking on his tour when he was killed in Utah by alleged assassin Tyler Robinson. Tyler often clashed with his father over their opposing views, his mother said. When Charlie's Utah Valley University event came up, Tyler reportedly called it “stupid” and said Kirk “spreads too much hate.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was close with Charlie Kirk.

In the meantime, this is hardly the first time the POTUS has slept in public. Recently, the former reality star was caught dozing off during the U.S. Open finals, sparking a new round of questions about his condition. Two clinical psychologists — John Gartner and Harry Segal — now claim the signs point to something more serious, with Trump showing physical and linguistic symptoms of “early dementia.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is speaking at the service.