'Obviously Hiding Something': Donald Trump's Health Causes Concern After He's Spotted Dozing Off at U.S. Open as Top Docs Weigh In

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s health is once again being examined closely. Earlier this month, the president was caught dozing off during the U.S. Open finals, sparking a new round of questions about his condition. Two clinical psychologists — John Gartner and Harry Segal — now claim the signs point to something more serious, with Trump showing physical and linguistic symptoms of “early dementia.”

Article continues below advertisement

“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” said Gartner, who spent nearly 30 years teaching at Johns Hopkins University Medical School. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Really American/YouTube Experts said the president is showing signs of 'early dementia.'

Article continues below advertisement

The expert was referring to Trump’s historic trial in April 2024, where he appeared to nod off several times in court. “I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” Gartner added. This isn’t the first time Trump has looked tired in public. Back in July, cameras caught him struggling to stay awake as his team rolled out a new health-tracking system at the White House. Later that same month, critics nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” after he seemed ready to nod off during an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, more concerns surfaced when Trump appeared with swollen ankles while meeting European leaders. Segal, a psychology professor at Cornell University, weighed in on the footage. “Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling,” he explained. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TheMaineWonk/X Donald Trump appeared with swollen ankles and a large bruise on his hand during some events.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another red flag came when he was seen with a massive bruise on Trump’s hand. His office claimed it was the result of “handshaking” and aspirin use, but critics noted he often covered it with concealer at public events. “They’re obviously hiding the more serious problem,” Gartner suggested. “He’s probably getting some kind of IV fluids.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Vice President JD Vance admitted Donald Trump rarely rests or sleeps.

Article continues below advertisement

Just last week, Trump’s 9/11 anniversary speech at the Pentagon raised eyebrows yet again. Observers noticed his uneven cheeks, fueling speculation that he may have suffered a stroke. “When you see someone with half their face drooping like that, that’s not just someone being tired, that’s not a normal face,” Segal explained. “It’s significant. And that’s why I’m showing it, not just to make fun of him or to joke.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's doctor claims he's in good health.