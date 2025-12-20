Donald Trump Blasts FBI for Rifling Through Melania Trump's Drawers and Making a 'Mess' of Her 'Perfectly Folded' Panties in Weird Rant

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump might be sending the FBI a cleaning bill for messing up his wife Melania Trump's underwear drawers when they raided their Mar-a-Lago home in 2022. The president, 79, gave a speech during a rally in Rocky Mount, N.C., on December 19 where he recalled how law enforcement rifled through the first lady's neatly folded garments.

Donald Trump Rambles on About Melania's Underwear

“I think she steams them.” He’s so weird. Trump gives detailed description of how meticulously Melania takes care of her “panties”. pic.twitter.com/pmzJWexUgF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 20, 2025 Source: @MikeSington/X Donald Trump noted how neatly folded Melania's underwear drawers were.

“They went into my wife’s closet. I’ll say this. Number one, it’s very bad, but it sounds a little strange. They looked at her drawers,” Trump told the audience. “You have drawers, and then you have drawers. They looked at both,” he said, noting the difference between pulling out a drawer and stretching out undergarments.

Source: MEGA The president went on and on about his wife's underwear drawers.

“She’s a very meticulous person… Everything is perfect. Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect, wrapped, they’re like so perfect. I say, ‘That’s beautiful,’” the billionaire explained, adding how serious Melania, 55, takes to keeping her lingerie clean. “You know, that’s the part of the world she came from. Everything was perfect, no problem. Fold, fold, fold. I think she steams them just to make sure," Trump joked. Melania's unique fashion sense has often been poked, prodded and even adored over the years.

Melania Trump's Made a Fashion Faux Pas

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump's all-black ensembles were trolled by users.

The former model was most recently trolled for her look at the Congressional Ball on December 11. Trump donned a classic black and white tuxedo, while Melania wore a black suede pantsuit and pointed toe heels. Fans laughed at the couple's ensembles for the black-tie social event held annually at the White House. “This is a Congressional Ball? Black tie for him and office wear for her??? She wore a dress to meet the flatbed carrying the WH Christmas tree,” one person wrote on social media. “She’s hosting the congressional ball in pants. Seriously?” another added.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's oversized hat was mocked by fans.