President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Roasted for Wearing 'Funeral'-Like Outfits to Congressional Ball: 'Seriously?'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
Critics didn’t hold back while criticizing the outfits President Donald Trump and Melania Trump wrote to attend the Congressional Ball.
The president, 79, and first lady, 55, attended the black-tie social gathering on Thursday, December 11.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attended Congressional Ball
The businessman dressed in a classic black and white three-piece suit, while Melania opted for a black high-neck shirt and pantsuit paired with matching pointy-toe heels.
The long-standing White House tradition is customarily hosted by the first couple during the holiday season, which is often considered a highlight of the Washington, D.C., social calendar. However, observers were less than impressed with Donald and Melania’s looks for the event.
Donald and Melania Trump's Looks Were Criticized
“This is a Congressional Ball? Black tie for him and office wear for her??? She wore a dress to meet the flatbed carrying the WH Christmas tree,” one user wrote, while another spectator added, “She’s hosting the congressional ball in pants. Seriously?”
“I’m shocked our first lady wore pants to the ball and the president is in a tux,” a third chimed in. “She’s dressed like she’s off to a funeral.”
Trump’s appearance continued to draw attention inside the event, where observers spotted makeup smeared across his hands as he delivered his speech. While the White House hasn’t addressed the cosmetic mishap, officials have previously claimed the bruising he was covering up was from frequent handshaking.
He was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer.
Donald Trump's Health Made Headlines
The businessman addressed claims about his health in November, after the New York Times published an article that claimed Trump, who is the oldest elected president, was showing “signs of fatigue” during his second term in office.
"I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote via Truth Social. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."
Donald Trump Slammed Claims About His Declining Health
Trump also personally attacked the article’s author, claiming she was "assigned to write only bad things about me" and called her a "third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out."
"Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he continued. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"