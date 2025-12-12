President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Roasted for Wearing 'Funeral'-Like Outfits to Congressional Ball: 'Seriously?'

Article continues below advertisement

Critics didn’t hold back while criticizing the outfits President Donald Trump and Melania Trump wrote to attend the Congressional Ball. The president, 79, and first lady, 55, attended the black-tie social gathering on Thursday, December 11.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attended Congressional Ball

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the Congressional Ball on December 11.

The businessman dressed in a classic black and white three-piece suit, while Melania opted for a black high-neck shirt and pantsuit paired with matching pointy-toe heels. The long-standing White House tradition is customarily hosted by the first couple during the holiday season, which is often considered a highlight of the Washington, D.C., social calendar. However, observers were less than impressed with Donald and Melania’s looks for the event.

Donald and Melania Trump's Looks Were Criticized

Source: @officeofthefirstlady/Instagram Melania Trump was judged for wearing a pantsuit to the Congressional Ball.

“This is a Congressional Ball? Black tie for him and office wear for her??? She wore a dress to meet the flatbed carrying the WH Christmas tree,” one user wrote, while another spectator added, “She’s hosting the congressional ball in pants. Seriously?” “I’m shocked our first lady wore pants to the ball and the president is in a tux,” a third chimed in. “She’s dressed like she’s off to a funeral.” Trump’s appearance continued to draw attention inside the event, where observers spotted makeup smeared across his hands as he delivered his speech. While the White House hasn’t addressed the cosmetic mishap, officials have previously claimed the bruising he was covering up was from frequent handshaking. He was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer.

Donald Trump's Health Made Headlines

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he 'never worked so hard' in his life in recent comments.

The businessman addressed claims about his health in November, after the New York Times published an article that claimed Trump, who is the oldest elected president, was showing “signs of fatigue” during his second term in office. "I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote via Truth Social. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

Donald Trump Slammed Claims About His Declining Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed a 'New York Times' piece that claimed his health was declining.