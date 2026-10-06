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Donald Trump Says Female Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov Is a 'Loser' in Fiery Campaign Speech: 'It's Really Bad'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jessica Tarlov.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Jessica Tarlov, Fox News' lone liberal host, as a 'loser.'

Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

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During a campaign rally in Nebraska on Monday, October 5, President Donald Trump publicly labeled Fox News’ lone liberal host Jessica Tarlov a "loser.” The insult was part of a larger, multi-day tirade against Fox News for its programming decisions and its coverage of his recent events.

Speaking at a rally for local Republican candidates, Trump targeted the network's choice to feature left-leaning commentators. Referring to the 42-year-old Fox commentator, he said, "They always have to put Tarlov — another loser.”

He argued that rival liberal networks "never have any of us on television" and that Fox News should stop trying to project both sides.

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Donald Trump Wants Jessica Tarlov Out at Fox News

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Image of Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Jessica Tarlov is being 'forced down MAGA's throats.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Jessica Tarlov is being 'forced down MAGA's throats.'

"They put these voices on, and, you know, some of our guys defend. A lot of our guys don’t defend because they want to get onto the next question, and it’s really bad. I think it’s really bad, and I think there’s no reason to do it. It’s not better entertainment," he continued.

Just the day before, on Sunday, October 4, Trump published an angry Truth Social post complaining that Fox & Friends failed to cover his weekend rallies sufficiently. In that post, he called Tarlov "stupid" and claimed she is being "forced down MAGA's throats.”

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'We Don't Like Stupid Jessica Tarlov'

Image of Donald Trump was livid after Fox News failed to cover his midterm campaign rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was livid after Fox News failed to cover his midterm campaign rally.

Alongside his attacks on Tarlov, Trump threatened that Fox News would see a massive ratings drop if they didn't focus on his campaign events.

He also questioned network executives about the recent departure of high-profile host Maria Bartiromo.

“Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on FoxNews, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!). Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy,” Trump wrote. “Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy,” the president added. “We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats. These Rallies are the hottest things out there, tremendous love in those sold-out arenas, and nothing shows up on Fox!”

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Jessica Tarlov Mocked Donald Trump's Criticism

Image of Jessica Tarlov pointed Donald Trump's low polling data before his recent rally.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Tarlov pointed Donald Trump's low polling data before his recent rally.

Hours before Trump's rally on Monday, Tarlov appeared on Fox News' The Five and highlighted polling data indicating Trump was experiencing historically low popularity figures.

She regularly defends Democratic platforms on the network, making her a frequent target for the former president, who has previously insulted her appearance and talent online.

"Why is this man not busier?" Tarlov said on an appearance on "Pod Save America." "There are better things to do."

Jessica Tarlov Acts Unbothered by Trump Criticism

Image of Jessica Tarlov frequently brushes off Donald Trump's attacks.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Tarlov frequently brushes off Donald Trump's attacks.

Tarlov has historically brushed off the direct attacks.

During a recent podcast appearance, she noted that when critics resort to picking on her style rather than the actual data she presents, it generally means she has "done really well on substance.”

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