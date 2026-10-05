Politics Donald Trump Slams Fox News for Lack of Rally Coverage, Questions 'Who Makes These Decisions' at Network Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized Fox News for what he described as insufficient coverage of his recent campaign events. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 5 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News in a lengthy, threatening 279-word Truth Social tirade on Sunday, October 4, targeting the network for failing to provide adequate coverage of his recent campaign events. He slammed his typically loyal network, ranting that Fox & Friends ignored his "packed house" rally on Saturday night, October 3, in Ohio and his recent multi-state campaign stops in Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma, despite reported proof of empty seats at all. Trump said his events were completely sold out, with "thousands of people trying to get in," and claimed other networks covered them with overwhelming positivity. Trump accused Fox News of spending too much time giving a platform to "Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats" instead of reporting on his 17-state campaign blitz aimed at helping Republicans maintain control of Congress.

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Donald Trump Escalates Fox Feud

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized Fox News over its coverage of his campaign events, while also targeting Jessica Tarlov and defending Maria Bartiromo.

He specifically slammed Fox News’ popular lone liberal, Jessica Tarlov, calling her "stupid," and blasted the network for recently parting ways with ever-loyal anchor Maria Bartiromo. “Who makes these decisions at Fox News?” Trump wrote. “Probably the same loser that fired the great Maria Bartiromo because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP.’ She’ll end up bigger and better than ever – watch! Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or FoxNews will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC),” he ranted. Warning that "MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy," Trump threatened that the network would quickly lose its base. He noted that his supporters would stop watching — threatening that he was cutting the cord "like I am doing right now!"— and warned that Fox News could soon plummet to the ratings of CNN or MS NOW.

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'They Will Very Quickly Stop Watching'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Jessica Tarlov 'stupid' while slamming Fox News for not covering his rally.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” Trump wrote. “These Election Rallies were representative of what is really happening with our great Republican Party. They were all sold out, with thousands of people trying to get in, and are absolutely phenomenal, better than ever! It’s the old undercurrent at FoxNews! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on FoxNews, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!). Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy. We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats. These Rallies are the hottest things out there, tremendous love in those sold out arenas, and nothing shows up on Fox!” he ranted.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump warned Fox News that their business could suffer if they don't cover him enough.

Trump concluded his warning, saying, “Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!)” he wrote. “That can happen again!” After Fox News accurately called Arizona for Joe Biden on Election Night in 2024, many Trump supporters temporarily boycotted the network; however, the network did face its most severe financial challenge in 2023, when it paid a staggering $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a massive defamation lawsuit over Trump's false 2020 election claims. This escalation follows recent friction between the administration and the conservative network, specifically after Fox News stood in solidarity with other media outlets following a White House press ban.

White House Press Ban Backfires

Source: MEGA Fox News stood in solidarity with other media outlets following a White House press ban.