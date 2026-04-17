Politics Donald Trump Hurls Insults at Fox News Host in Fiery Rant: 'Her Voice Is So Terrible' Source: MEGA; @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump lost it on Fox News' lone liberal voice, Jessica Tarlov, after she exposed his plummeting approval ratings. Lesley Abravanel April 17 2026, Updated 3:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump launched another aggressive personal attack against Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal co-host of Fox News' The Five, calling for her removal from the network, labeling her a "real loser" and one of the "least attractive and talented" people on television. On Thursday, April 16, the 79-year-old POTUS posted a rant calling Tarlov "one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television," specifically citing her "grating and terrible" voice. The latest attack against the Fox News star came after she told co-host Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former senior counselor, that his presidency is paling in comparison to his predecessor’s.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump went off on the Fox New host.

“The argument that you’re making against the Biden-Harris administration falls flat when you look at what the Trump administration is doing,” Tarlov said. The Fox News-addicted Trump frequently claims Tarlov uses "fake" poll numbers when she reports on his low approval ratings. Tarlov noted his approval rating was approximately 35 percent — a figure supported by various national polls at the time — which Trump dismissed as "Democrat soundbites.” “Well, I’m gonna look at the fact that Trump got elected running against the Biden-Harris economy,” Conway replied. “And what do people think of him now?” Tarlov replied. “He has a 35 percent approval rating in most polls.”

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Source: @foxnews/youtube Donald Trump called the host 'terrible' in his rant.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld jumped in, adding, “You can’t understand Trump because his political decisions align with his personal and patriotic ones.” Still, Tarlov was armed and ready with her rapid-fire reply. “Personal ones, like his own bank account,” Tarlov responded, alluding to the unprecedented, illegal accumulation of wealth Trump and his family have acquired during his second term. Trump’s thin skin sizzled in his reply on Truth Social. “I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov. Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’ Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring,” he ranted.

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Source: @foxnews/youtube The president claims he has the 'best poll numbers' ever.

And, even though his poll numbers have plummeted to historic lows recently, he added, “I have among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had, and why shouldn’t I, ALL THE COUNTRY DOES IS WIN. CNN had me at 100%, saying they never saw that before. GET HER OFF THE AIR. SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY! I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed! President DJT.” The truth-averse president recently addressed Fox News executives directly on social media, demanding they "take Jessica Tarlov off the air" because she is "bad for our country.”

Source: MEGA Trump also attacked Tarlov during a phone interview on The Five in late March.