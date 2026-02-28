NEWS Kristi Noem Shooting Her Dog in Cold Blood Was 'One of the Reasons' Donald Trump Chose Her to Lead Homeland Security, Book Claims Source: MEGA President Donald Trump reportedly saw Kristi Noem as an asset to the Department of Homeland Security after learning she shot her dog. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 27 2026, Published 9:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

An explosive new book claims President Donald Trump was poised to tap Kristi Noem as his vice presidential running mate until backlash over her admission that she fatally shot her dog led him to instead choose J.D. Vance — and that he ultimately viewed the controversy as an "asset" in selecting her to lead the Department of Homeland Security. In her forthcoming book Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program, NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley writes that Noem was removed from the vice presidential short list after the release of her memoir in May 2024, in which she described killing her puppy. Ainsley’s book, excerpts of which have been published by The Atlantic, says many believed the backlash over the shooting would destroy any of Noem’s chances of joining the Trump administration. That, however, was not how events played out.

Kristi Noem Admitted She Hated the Puppy She Shot and Killed

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem controversially confessed to killing her dog in her May 2024 memoir.

“Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary — it was one of the reasons he chose her,” according to the magazine’s review of Ainsley’s book. The then-South Dakota governor confirmed in her May 2024 memoir, No Going Back, that she shot and killed her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, approximately 20 years ago. Noem described the female German Wirehaired Pointer as "untrainable," "dangerous” and "less than worthless" as a hunting dog. Noem wrote that Cricket reportedly went "out of her mind with excitement" during a pheasant hunt, chasing birds and ignoring commands.

Kristi Noem Also Admitted to Killing a Goat

Source: MEGA DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's shooting incidents impressed the president.

On the way home from the hunt, the dog escaped and killed several of a neighbor's chickens. The DHS secretary stated that when she tried to intervene, the dog "whipped around to bite" her, provoking her to lead Cricket to a gravel pit where she shot her, stating, "I hated that dog." On the same day, Noem said she also shot a "nasty and mean" male goat that had been chasing her children.

Brutal 'South Park' Parody of Kristi Noem's Dog-Shooting Incident Went Viral

Source: @SouthPark/X Comedy Central seized on Kristi Noem's admission and turned it into cartoon gold.

The dog-shooting incident has been the subject of scorn and parody, most recently in an episode of South Park, in which a cartoon-Noem went on a shooting rampage in a pet store. “The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens and then had tried to bite me and attack me,” Noem told MAGA-friendly podcaster Miranda Devine. “That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important," she said.

'I Absolutely Love Animals'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump accepts a lot from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.